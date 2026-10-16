Science podcast: Are court cases a way to tackle climate change?
More and more people are turning to the courts to push governments and companies to do more for the climate. What has been the result? We asked one of the world's leading experts in environmental law and climate litigation.
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In this episode of The Swiss Connection, host Jo Fahy speaks with SWI swissinfo.ch journalist Luigi Jorio about how ordinary people are using the legal system to hold companies accountable for their alleged contributions to climate change. We explore how residents of an Indonesian archipelago have challenged the Swiss cement company Holcim in a Swiss court, and ask Christina Voigt, one of the world’s leading experts in environmental law and climate litigation, why the courts are being used in this way and how effective the approach has proved.
Find out more about the ‘The Swiss Connection’ science podcast and our other podcasts in English here, on Apple PodcastsExternal link, or SpotifyExternal link.
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If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.