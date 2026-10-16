Science podcast: Are court cases a way to tackle climate change?

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More and more people are turning to the courts to push governments and companies to do more for the climate. What has been the result? We asked one of the world's leading experts in environmental law and climate litigation.

Jo Fahy



I lead diverse teams of distribution specialists and multimedia journalists in creating multilingual content for a range of online platforms. I oversee the strategic development of our podcast and video products, driving innovative content creation and audience engagement. After training as a broadcast journalist at City University of London, I worked in production and on-air as a journalist or contributor for a range of prime-time TV and radio programmes at top-tier broadcasters including the BBC, NPR, Deutsche Welle, and various commercial networks. Michele Andina My work is focused on making videos and podcasts about science and technology topics. I specialize in developing explainatory video formats for mobile viewing, mixing animation and documentary styles. I studied filmmaking and animation at Zurich University of the Arts and began working as a video journalist at SWI swissinfo.ch in 2004. Since then I have specialised in creating different styles of animation for our visual products. Luigi Jorio

I cover climate change and energy through reportages, articles, interviews and in-depth reports. I am interested in the impacts of global warming on everyday life and solutions for an emission-free planet. Passionate about travel and discovery, I studied biology and other natural sciences. I have been a journalist for SWI swissinfo.ch for more than 20 years.

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In this episode of The Swiss Connection, host Jo Fahy speaks with SWI swissinfo.ch journalist Luigi Jorio about how ordinary people are using the legal system to hold companies accountable for their alleged contributions to climate change. We explore how residents of an Indonesian archipelago have challenged the Swiss cement company Holcim in a Swiss court, and ask Christina Voigt, one of the world’s leading experts in environmental law and climate litigation, why the courts are being used in this way and how effective the approach has proved.

Find out more about the ‘The Swiss Connection’ science podcast and our other podcasts in English here, on Apple PodcastsExternal link, or SpotifyExternal link.

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More Climate solutions ‘We cannot rely only on judges to drive the ecological transition’ This content was published on More people are turning to courts to push states and companies to do more for the climate. What’s been the result? We asked one of the world’s leading experts. Read more: ‘We cannot rely only on judges to drive the ecological transition’