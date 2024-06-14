Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Court overturns move to expel Ciotti as head of France’s conservative Republicans

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

PARIS (Reuters) – A Paris court ruled on Friday to overturn an earlier decision by France’s conservative Republicans party to expel Eric Ciotti as the party chief, said Ciotti, in a move that could boost the far-right National Rally party ahead of parliament elections.

“The Paris court tribunal has suspended the move to expel me from the Republicans. I therefore continue to exercise my functions as party president,” said Ciotti on social media platform X, confirming earlier French media reports.

The Republicans party had earlier this week voted to expel Ciotti after he had called for an electoral alliance with Marine Le Pen’s National Rally (RN) party.

Deeply Read

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

June 9 votes in Switzerland: how can healthcare costs be reined in?

On June 9, Swiss voters decided on two initiatives aimed at capping the cost of healthcare in the country. Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
67 Likes
69 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
29 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Elena Servettaz

Should politics be kept out of sporting and cultural events?

Cultural and sporting events are being increasingly politicised. Is this a problem?

Join the discussion
7 Likes
9 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR