Credit Suisse AT1 Writedown Revoked in Partial Investor Win

(Bloomberg) — A Swiss court has breathed fresh life into a lawsuit filed by investors in Credit Suisse Group AG bonds seeking damages after their investments were wiped out when UBS Group AG rescued the bank in a government-brokered deal.

The complainants, some 3,000 investors, argued that the March 2023 decree to write down 16.5 billion Swiss francs ($20.5 billion) of the additional-tier 1 bonds was unlawful and should be revoked, and the writedown be reversed.

The Swiss Federal Administrative Court ruled on Oct. 1 on a test case, siding with the complainants’ right to appeal and revoking the decree, according to a statement from the tribunal on Tuesday. The court said it has not yet decided on the reversal request and that the the other cases are now suspended until the decision regarding the revocation of the decree becomes final.

UBS shares fell after the news and were down 1.45% on Tuesday to trade at 32.01 Swiss francs ($39.812) at 1:23 p.m. in Zurich.

Finma, the Swiss government and the Swiss National Bank, which together took the writedown decision as part of the rescue of Credit Suisse, can appeal this verdict to the Swiss Supreme Court.

The 2023 decision angered the AT1 bondholders, given the bank’s shareholders were paid billions as part of the UBS deal, and they believed that traditionally stockholders are the first to absorb losses. The writedown, made possible by a clause in the fine print of the high-risk bonds, has spawned hundreds of claims in Switzerland.

