Swiss canton celebrates artist Jean Tinguely centenary

Fribourg honors 100 years of Jean Tinguely
Keystone-SDA
Fribourg is honouring the cultural and social legacy of Swiss mechanical artist Jean Tinguely, who would have celebrated his 100th birthday on May 22, 2025.
February 17, 2025 - 13:04
February 17, 2025 - 13:04
In addition to exhibitions, a cycling race and a public festival are planned in his honour.
+ Tinguely’s whimsical contraptions on display
On June 15, the city and canton of Fribourg, together with artists from the canton, are organising a folk festival under the motto: movement, noise, music, chaos and lots of conviviality.
In a cheerful and unconventional atmosphere – just as the Fribourg-born Tinguely would have loved it – people will come together to celebrate, the city and canton of Fribourg said.
A large parade through the city is planned, which will be led by a machine specially built for the occasion. The Tour de Romandie 2025 will also honor Tinguely with a special stage.
This will lead from Basel, where the Tinguely Museum is located, to Fribourg, where it will pass close to the Espace Jean Tinguely-Niki de Saint Phalle.
On this day, May 22: Jean Tinguely was born
May 22, 2017
May 22, 2017
The internationally-known Swiss artist was born on May 22, 1925 in Fribourg, Switzerland, and would have been 92 today.
Read more: On this day, May 22: Jean Tinguely was born
