Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
Culture

How Switzerland helps protect the world’s endangered cultural heritage

Geneva has long been a haven for endangered cultural treasures. From Spanish art collections during the Spanish Civil War to Ukrainian artworks affected by the ongoing conflict, Switzerland has played a vital role in safeguarding global heritage. A recent exhibition in Geneva tells the story of Gaza’s past and highlights Switzerland’s continuing commitment to the protection of culture in war zones.

This content was published on
2 minutes

An award-winning journalist and Head of the Arabic Department at SWI swissinfo.ch. She has worked for several Arab and International media outlets before moving to Switzerland in 2021. She covers human rights, migration, and foreign affairs.

My work is focused on making videos and podcasts about science and technology topics. I specialize in developing explainatory video formats for mobile viewing, mixing animation and documentary styles. I studied filmmaking and animation at Zurich University of the Arts and began working as a video journalist at SWI swissinfo.ch in 2004. Since then I have specialised in creating different styles of animation for our visual products.

The exhibition Patrimony in PerilExternal link at the Museum of Art and History (MAH) in Geneva, offered a rare glimpse into Gaza’s rich archaeological heritage, showcasing 44 artefacts (out of a total 530 items) that survived the Israeli-Palestinian war thanks to being safeguarded in Geneva since 2007.

In this video the museum’s curator Béatrice Blandin talks about the urgent responsibility museums have in preserving cultural assets during times of conflict. With cultural heritage in Gaza increasingly at risk due to war, the significance of the artefacts on display in Geneva, which span from the Bronze Age to the Ottoman period, has grown even more profound. Originally brought to Geneva for an exhibition in 2006, these objects belong to the Palestinian Authority, and their continued presence in Switzerland reflects the broader challenges of repatriating cultural property in volatile regions.

Switzerland has a long tradition in safeguarding global heritage. This video also looks at cases such as the Spanish art collections during the Spanish Civil War and Ukrainian artworks affected by the ongoing conflict.

External Content
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.
This month’s video picks

Never miss a new video in your language from SWI swissinfo.ch again; sign up to have them sent once a month straight to your inbox

Monthly

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What impact do social media platforms have on democratic debate?

Do Facebook, X, TikTok and co. foster a diverse and dynamic “digital public square”? Or do they just make people angrier and more entrenched?

Join the discussion
1 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Kaoru Uda

Should nations spend more on foreign aid or are cutbacks justified?

Many countries are cutting back on foreign aid and Switzerland is among them. Do you think it is justified?

Join the discussion
16 Likes
47 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

What factors should be taken into account when inheriting Swiss citizenship abroad?

Should there be a limit to the passing on of Swiss citizenship? Or is the current practice too strict and it should still be possible to register after the age of 25?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
7 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Read more

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR