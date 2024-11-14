Swiss museum compensates Jewish heirs for Camille Pissarro painting
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Swiss museum compensates Jewish heirs for Camille Pissarro painting
The Kunstmuseum Basel is compensating the heirs of a Jewish collector for a painting by Camille Pissarro that was sold under duress in 1933. The museum received the painting as a donation around three years ago.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Deutsch
de
Kunstmuseum Basel entschädigt Erben eines jüdischen Kunstsammlers
Original
The heirs are satisfied with the solution that has been found. The money for the compensation comes from the acquisition fund and does not affect the museum’s budget. The amount of the compensation was not communicated.
The painting La Maison Rondest, l’Hermitage, Pontoise from 1875 was donated to the Kunstmuseum Basel on the occasion of the exhibition of works by Camille Pissarro, according to the statement. According to the communiqué, it came from the Riehen collection of Klaus von Berlebsch, who donated the painting, which was initially intended as a loan, to the museum.
Standard provenance research
The Kunstmuseum then researched the provenance of the work, as has been standard practice since the adoption of the provenance research strategy in 2022. The painting is listed on the website www.lostart.de – albeit under a different title and without an image. This is why the previous owner, who has since passed away, was unaware of the work’s original provenance.
More
More
Looted art: the woman tackling Switzerland’s historical burden
This content was published on
As Switzerland steps up efforts to address looted art in public collections, Nikola Doll is set to play a central coordinating role.
The painting was owned by the Jewish textile entrepreneur Richard Semmel until the Nazis seized power. He sold the painting while fleeing from Germany. Following recognition of the loss due to Nazi persecution, the lawyer Olaf S. Ossmann, who has represented the heirs of Richard Semmel for many years, was contacted and the work was reported as being in the Kunstmuseum’s collection.
Adapted from German by DeepL/ac
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Culture
Documentary portrays Swiss teenagers forced to return to parents’ homeland
Swiss cantons have killed 39 wolves so far this autumn
This content was published on
In mid-November, 35 packs of three or more wolves were detected in Switzerland. At least eight of them may be eliminated during the current hunting season. So far, at least 39 wolves have been shot in Graubünden, Valais, Vaud and St. Gallen.
Climate: 224 Swiss companies announce CO2 reduction targets
This content was published on
A total of 224 companies from Switzerland have joined the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), committing to CO2 reduction targets that are in line with the Paris Climate Agreement.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.