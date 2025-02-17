Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Culture

Swiss soprano Edith Mathis passes away aged 87

Lucerne soprano Edith Mathis passes away
Lucerne soprano Edith Mathis passes away Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss soprano Edith Mathis passes away aged 87
Listening: Swiss soprano Edith Mathis passes away aged 87

Swiss soprano Edith Mathis died on February 9 at the age of 87, according to the Lucerne Theater website. She was considered an outstanding interpreter of Mozart.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The Swiss soprano has sung on the world’s greatest stages, and her voice has been recorded on numerous discs. Austrian conductor Herbert von Karajan wanted to hire the young soprano for the Vienna State Opera at the very start of her career.

She refused, however, because she did not yet feel ready for the job. Von Karajan was offended, but that didn’t stop him from later recording Mozart’s Magic Flute with her.

Mathis took part in some 30 opera recordings. Born in Lucerne in 1938, she made her debut in her home town in 1957, then went on to sing in Cologne, Hamburg for many years, Covent Garden Opera in London and the Met in New York.

From 1992 to 2006, she was a professor at Vienna’s University of Music and Dramatic Arts. German soprano Diana Damrau was one of her students.

Mathis’s many honours include the Mozart Medal of the International Mozarteum Foundation Salzburg, Switzerland’s highest distinction, the Hans Reinhart Ring in 1978, the City of Lucerne’s Art and Culture Prize and the World Record Award.

Translated from French by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Kaoru Uda

Should nations spend more on foreign aid or are cutbacks justified?

Many countries are cutting back on foreign aid and Switzerland is among them. Do you think it is justified?

Join the discussion
2 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

How important are Swiss-EU bilateral agreements for Swiss nationals living abroad?

What are the pros and cons of the new agreement between Bern and Brussels? How might it affect your life?

Join the discussion
63 Likes
22 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

Should the Swiss economy be adapted to the planet’s ecological limits?

What are your thoughts on the "environmental responsibility initiative" that will be decided on February 9, 2025.

Join the discussion
144 Likes
59 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR