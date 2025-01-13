Plagiarism: Swiss musician enjoys whirlpool paid for by Jay-Z

Musician Bruno Spoerri has a bubble bath thanks to rapper Jay-Z Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Swiss music pioneer Bruno Spoerri says he has US rapper Jay-Z to thank for his whirlpool. Jay-Z paid Spoerri CHF30,000 ($32,700) for sampling one of his works without permission.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Musiker Bruno Spoerri hat dank Rapper Jay-Z ein Sprudelbad Original Read more: Musiker Bruno Spoerri hat dank Rapper Jay-Z ein Sprudelbad

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

In 2015 a friend of Spoerri’s told him that Jay-Z’s song Versus sounded very much like an excerpt from Spoerri’s piece On the Way, recorded in 1978 for the experimental film Lilith, the Schweizer Illustrierte wrote on Monday.

+ Jay Z accused of stealing Swiss music sample

In a BBC interview, Jay-Z claimed he had written the song together with producer Timbaland. “Fake news! They simply stole my song, lowered the melody half a note and amplified the beat,” said 89-year-old Spoerri.

External Content

External Content

Thanks to a publisher, an out-of-court settlement was reached at the time. Spoerri says he used the money he received to buy himself a new shower as well as a whirlpool. He also receives “a few francs a year” in royalties.

Spoerri is a pioneer of the Swiss music scene in the fields of jazz, film music and electronic music. Over the past 70 years, he has performed on stages around the world. In 2017 he received the Swiss Jazz Award for his life’s work.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.