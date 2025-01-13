Plagiarism: Swiss musician enjoys whirlpool paid for by Jay-Z

In 2015 a friend of Spoerri’s told him that Jay-Z’s song Versus sounded very much like an excerpt from Spoerri’s piece On the Way, recorded in 1978 for the experimental film Lilith, the Schweizer Illustrierte wrote on Monday.
In a BBC interview, Jay-Z claimed he had written the song together with producer Timbaland. “Fake news! They simply stole my song, lowered the melody half a note and amplified the beat,” said 89-year-old Spoerri.
External Content
External Content
Thanks to a publisher, an out-of-court settlement was reached at the time. Spoerri says he used the money he received to buy himself a new shower as well as a whirlpool. He also receives “a few francs a year” in royalties.
Spoerri is a pioneer of the Swiss music scene in the fields of jazz, film music and electronic music. Over the past 70 years, he has performed on stages around the world. In 2017 he received the Swiss Jazz Award for his life’s work.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Swiss Politics
In Switzerland, New Year brings ‘burka ban’ and pension hikes
Swiss urged to help the climate by eating more healthily
This content was published on
The Swiss government's nutritional recommendations can make a significant contribution to achieving climate objectives, say NGOs – provided the most environmentally friendly foods are chosen.
EU cuts aid to Hungary, Switzerland continues to pay
This content was published on
Earlier this year, the European Commission withdrew planned EU aid to Hungary because of violations of the rule of law. Switzerland shares the EU's doubts, but continues to pay its cohesion contribution to Hungary.
Former Swiss finance minister slams report on Credit Suisse collapse
This content was published on
Former Swiss Finance Minister Ueli Maurer has criticised a parliamentary report on UBS's takeover of Credit Suisse, rejecting accusations that he hid the seriousness of the situation from the government.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.