Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

Culture

New cultural space in Basel in the making A ship is in the air

Gannet 1954
(Georgios Kefalas/Keystone)

Basel residents caught quite a sight as a 600-tonne ship was hauled out of the Rhine this week. 

The British lightship called Gannet will be converted into a temporary venue for concerts, restaurants and other events hosting up to 300 people.

The ship is actually a creative solution to a somewhat embarrassing turn of events. After community objections delayed plans for a more permanent event space on the fallow land of Klybeck island, a local organisation came up with the idea of bringing a ship ashore as a temporary solution to demands for a cultural space. The whole project is expected to cost CHF900,000.

The ship, which took three hours to bring ashore, should be ready to welcome guests in a year. Before settling into its new home, the 42-meter-long ship was anchored off the Irish coast for about 70 years.

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters