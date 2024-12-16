Registration opens for Eurovision Song Contest 2025 tickets

Registration for tickets to watch the Eurovision Song Contest 2025, which will be held in the Swiss city of Basel in May 12-17, opened on Monday. Ticket prices, which go on sale on January 29, range from CHF40-350 ($45-392).

To buy tickets for the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 in Basel, registration is required. This process will help prevent tickets being resold and ensure that as many Eurovision fans as possible get the chance to watch the live shows. Only people who have pre-registered online will be able to buy a ticket once sales open, the organisers said in a press release on Monday.

Registration began at 4pm on Monday on the ticketcorner website and will close at midnight on January 10. Tickets will cost between CHF40 and 350, depending on the type of show.

“Registration does not guarantee tickets, however, as demand is expected to be high,” say the organisers.

They have also defined the visual identity of the competition, which will take place at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basel. Art director Artur Deyneuve has chosen “Unity Shapes Love” as his theme, and the decor will be inspired by the mountains. Eighty-five special trains will be deployed during Eurovision week to transport visitors.

