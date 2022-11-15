Swiss coin from 1741 auctioned for CHF854,000

There are only three known examples of the coin in the world © Keystone / Salvatore Di Nolfi

A Swiss coin from 1741 has been auctioned in Geneva for CHF854,000 ($908,000). There are only three known examples of the coin in the world.

This content was published on November 15, 2022 - 10:52

Keystone-SDA/ts

It is the most important Swiss coin ever minted, said the Numismatica Genevensis society, which specialises in rare coins. The auction on Monday started at CHF600,000, it said. The extremely rare coin was acquired by a bidder who wished to remain anonymous.

One side of the coin shows the city of Basel from the southeast, with the Rhine bridge and two small boats. Above this on the edge of the coin are the eight shields of the municipalities of Ramstein, Liestal, Waldenburg, Farnsburg, Homburg, Münchenstein, Pratteln and Riehen, as well as the lettering “BASILEA”.

The mythical basilisk, the symbol of royal power, is engraved on the reverse of the coin. The mythical creature, which resembles a lizard or a dragon, is depicted with outstretched wings and clutches the coat of arms of the city on the Rhine with its left paw.

