Swiss Federal Railways says timetable change was successful
Swiss Federal Railways says the timetable change introduced on Sunday morning went well and no operational problems have been reported.
“The first test with commuters on Monday morning also went well,” Federal Railways spokesperson Jean-Philippe Schmidt told the Keystone-ATS news agency on Monday.
The initial feedback from customers on the new services and connections was positive, as were the new services on the Basel-Lausanne route and the various regional improvements, he added.
Among the changes introduced this year is the return of the direct link between Basel and Lausanne, thanks to the completion of construction work on a double track between Grellingen and Duggingen in canton Basel Country. This will also allow the introduction of a half-hourly service between Biel, Delémont and Basel.
In French-speaking Switzerland, IR95 Brig-Geneva Airport trains now also stop at Renens, in canton Vaud, improving connections between Pied-du-Jura and Morges-Nyon and significantly reducing waiting times at Renens.
Passengers travelling between Pied-du-Jura and Geneva now have a systematic connection on the same platform at Renens once an hour in each direction on weekdays.
Regional traffic
Various improvements have also been introduced for regional traffic, notably on the RER Vaud, the Léman Express and the Jura.
The timetable change also coincides with the introduction of overnight trains to Zurich and Geneva airports on Friday and Saturday evenings.
The Lausanne-Marseille route will also be renewed in 2026. Two additional trains will be introduced between Zurich and Milan’s main station and, for the first time, trains will run without change between Brig, in canton Valais, and Germany.
