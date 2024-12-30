The Swiss year 2024 in pictures

From major international conferences to natural disasters and extreme weather, Switzerland has seen many memorable events over the past 12 months. The SWI swissinfo.ch editorial team has selected the photos that capture the essence of 2024.
As a photo editor I am responsible for the editorial use of photography at SWI swissinfo.ch and our collaborations with photographers. When the opportunity arises, I take a camera and accompany one of our journalists.
I trained as a photographer in Zürich and began working as a photojournalist in 1989. I was a founder of the Swiss photographers' agency Lookat Photos in 1990. A two-time World Press Award winner, I have also been awarded several Swiss national scholarships. My work has been widely exhibited and it is represented in various collections.
I have been part of SWI swissinfo.ch's editorial board since 2015 and lead the English-language team and offering. I am also product owner for our news and our Swiss Film Selection.
Before joining SWI swissinfo.ch, I worked as a business journalist for various Swiss media outlets. I graduated in New Media Journalism (Master of Arts, 2014, University of Leipzig) and economics (licentiate degree, 1999, University of Bern).
The sky and the weather often offer up fascinating images. Over the past year, the northern lights have been seen in Switzerland on several occasions, a rare sight in Central Europe.
As always, the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) attracted a great deal of international attention. But for once, another conference overshadowed Davos: in June, high-level representatives from around a hundred countries met on the Bürgenstock, in the canton of Nidwalden, to discuss peace in Ukraine. However, the absence of Russia and its main ally China, diminished the importance of the meeting.
On the political front, the surprise of 2024 was undoubtedly the popular vote in favour of the introduction of a thirteenth pension payment. Even the supporters of the initiative did not necessarily expect it to be accepted, and their faces showed surprise when the first estimates came in.
Considered by some as the Iron Lady of the Swiss cabinet, Karin Keller-Sutter sometimes lets her softer side shine through, like when she shows her affection for the St Bernard dogs she is sponsoring, in the run-up to her election as the Swiss president for 2025.
Browse the gallery below to see these images and more.
