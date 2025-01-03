Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Culture

Swiss rocker Bernie Constantin dies aged 77

Valais rocker Bernie Constantin has gone
Valais rocker Bernie Constantin has gone Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss rocker Bernie Constantin dies aged 77
Listening: Swiss rocker Bernie Constantin dies aged 77

Swiss singer Bernie Constantin died on Thursday at the age of 77. The rocker made a name for himself in the 1980s with the songs Switzerland Reggae and Lola Berlingo, each of which sold over 200,000 copies.

This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important Swiss news directly in your inbox

The musician’s son, Jessie Kobel, announced the death of his father on Thursday on social networks. The news was quickly picked up by several media outlets in French-speaking Switzerland.

Nicknamed the Iguana of the Alps, Bernie Constantin suffered a stroke in 2013. He returned to the stage in 2016.

Bernie Constantin has released a total of more than 15 albums. His latest album, entitled Easy Bang Bang, was released in 2016.

Translated from French by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
47 Likes
73 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Geraldine Wong Sak Hoi

Have you heard something about Swiss diplomacy that you’d like us to fact check?

Not all information circulating about Switzerland’s foreign relations is accurate or well understood. Tell us what you'd like us to fact check or clarify.

Join the discussion
1 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

Should the Swiss economy be adapted to the planet’s ecological limits?

What are your thoughts on the "environmental responsibility initiative" that will be decided on February 9, 2025.

Join the discussion
56 Likes
25 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Former Chairman of the Board of Directors of private bank Julius Bär passes away

More

Former Julius Bär chair passes away

This content was published on Thomas A. Bär, former Julius Bär bank chair and co-founder of law firm Bär & Karrer, passed away on December 24, 2024 aged 87.

Read more: Former Julius Bär chair passes away
Fishing association names zander fish of the year 2025

More

Zander named Swiss Fish of the Year

This content was published on The zander, aka Sander lucioperca, has been named the Fish of the Year 2025 by the Swiss Fishing Federation (FSP).

Read more: Zander named Swiss Fish of the Year
Growth in new electric car sales stagnates

More

Electric car sales are slowing in Switzerland

This content was published on Fewer electric cars were sold in Switzerland in 2024 compared to the previous year. The electric mobility association Swiss eMobility says this is only a temporary dip.

Read more: Electric car sales are slowing in Switzerland

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR