Swiss rocker Bernie Constantin dies aged 77

Swiss singer Bernie Constantin died on Thursday at the age of 77. The rocker made a name for himself in the 1980s with the songs Switzerland Reggae and Lola Berlingo, each of which sold over 200,000 copies.

The musician’s son, Jessie Kobel, announced the death of his father on Thursday on social networks. The news was quickly picked up by several media outlets in French-speaking Switzerland.

Nicknamed the Iguana of the Alps, Bernie Constantin suffered a stroke in 2013. He returned to the stage in 2016.

Bernie Constantin has released a total of more than 15 albums. His latest album, entitled Easy Bang Bang, was released in 2016.

