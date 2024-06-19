Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Cyprus to ban mobile use in schools

This content was published on
1 minute

NICOSIA (Reuters) – Cyprus is to ban mobile phone use in schools, the education minister said on Wednesday, saying they were too much of a distraction for students and led to anti-social behaviour.

Authorities plan to introduce the ban once it is discussed with parliament, Minister Athena Michaelidou said.

Cyprus will follow several European states in enacting a ban following recommendations from the U.N. agency UNESCO, she said.

“It’s clear that the use of a mobile phone distracts students from their lessons, but primarily, its linked to an increase in anti-social behaviour,” Michaelidou said.

Students will not be banned from bringing their phones to school but they will not be able to switch them on, she said.

Official data shows that just over 1.4 million mobile phones are operating in Cyprus – more than its population of just under 1 million people in government-controlled areas.

Deeply Read

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

June 9 votes in Switzerland: how can healthcare costs be reined in?

On June 9, Swiss voters decided on two initiatives aimed at capping the cost of healthcare in the country. Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
68 Likes
78 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
9 Likes
34 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Elena Servettaz

Should politics be kept out of sporting and cultural events?

Cultural and sporting events are being increasingly politicised. Is this a problem?

Join the discussion
15 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR