How can democracy be enhanced in schools?
Should political education be a mandatory part of the secondary school curriculum? How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?
We want to hear from you! What are your experiences with democracy education in schools? Share your stories and ideas!
No democracy education in schools
But if there investment between the students active first
Now they need to democracy
There is one interesting project-based learning program that enhances democracy in K-12 schools.
School Participatory Budgeting promotes citizenship education, civic engagement and participatory democracy. It is a process of deliberation and decision making on budget allocations that not only nurtures political efficacy (a precondition for political engagement) but also interest in principles and issues related to democracy. like freedom, equality, participation, budgets, taxation, and so on.
A recent book includes case studies from different parts of the world: Educating for Democracy: The Case for Participatory Budgeting in Schools. https://www.elgaronline.com/edcollchap/book/9781035302178/front-3.xml
The introductory chapter is open access.
The following contribution has been automatically translated from ES.
I studied in Uruguay in the 50s/60s and we had two years of Civic Education in secondary school.
Yo estudié en Uruguay en los años 50/60 y teníamos dos años Educación Cívica en Secundaria
@RsosaR
Very interesting. I guess that this kind of education was then changed during the subsequent military dictatorship (1973-1985)? Do you know about the situation today?
The following contribution has been automatically translated from ES.
Education is the tool that society gives itself in order to survive and advance. This concept in itself must be transmitted and promoted and is part of what we call political education.
La educacion es la herramienta que se da la sociedad a sí misma para sobrevivir y avanzar. Este concepto en sí mismo debe transmitirse y fomentarse y forma parte de lo que llamamos formación política
@Cllb
Great concept!
The following contribution has been automatically translated from ES.
Hello Bruno:
Good afternoon!
I submit this second comment as a complement to the first one that completes the answer "For an opportunity for youth to take charge of their future in their pre-university educational community, with teachers who cultivate quality" that I shared on LinkedIn.
Yes: "Should political education become a compulsory subject in secondary education?"
but: Rodrigo Tena published the book "Flight from responsibility" in which he explains "What happens when we delegate both collective and individual responsibilities to the system."
and: on the back cover he placed "A call to get civically involved to take charge of our future."
Hola Bruno:
¡Buenas tardes!
Someto este segundo comentario como complemento del primero que completa la respuesta “Por una oportunidad a la juventud para que en su comunidad educativa preuniversitaria, con profesores que cultivan calidad, tomen las riendas de su futuro” que compartí en LinkedIn.
Si: “¿Debería convertirse la educación política en una asignatura obligatoria en la enseñanza secundaria?”
pero: Rodrigo Tena publicó el libro “Huida de la responsabilidad” en que explica “Qué ocurre cuando delegamos en el sistema tanto las responsabilidades colectivas como las individuales.”
y: en la contraportada colocó “Un llamamiento a involucrarnos cívicamente para tomar las riendas de nuestro futuro.”
@Vanderhorstsr@gmail.com
Thank you for this complementary comments. Civic responsibility is indeed a key. Also top education. Delegation is in many ryas a practical necessity but has obvious limits as well.
How can democracy be enhanced in schools? First include teaching democracy as part of the curriculum, as a course or as part of History since the evolution of democratic politics is part of the evolution of systems of governance. Teach what is democracy and then how to apply democratic principles. The book: DEMOCRACY Principles and Governance Democracies in Europe & Australasia (2024) author TS Elton ISBN 978 1 916954 83 0 is suitable for High School Education. FOREWARD In this insightful work, the author delves into a comprehensive exploration of Democracy, offering readers a profound understanding of Democracy Principles and Practice. The narrative extends to a meticulous examination of Democratic Governance in Europe and Australasia, illustrating the strength of democratic solidarity across the Western World.......Democracy interweaves with governance, Rule of Law, Laws &Regulations and ultimately contributes to the overall quality of living standards.... This book is well suited for integration into educational criteria..........is a valuable contribution to to both academic discourse and public awareness.
@Crystal
Great additional info and reference to this issue, thank you very much!
The following contribution has been automatically translated from ES.
Yes: Should political education become a compulsory subject in secondary education?
But: the world is in an increasingly unstable scenario.
and: it is because market power is global, while politics remains national at best.
Si: ¿Debería convertirse la educación política en una asignatura obligatoria en la enseñanza secundaria?
pero: el mundo está en un escenario cada vez más inestable.
y: se debe a que el poder de los mercados es global, mientras la política sigue siendo como mucho nacional.
The following contribution has been automatically translated from ES.
There are so many things that public education does not want them to learn and not only children but society in general: why don't they teach us how to invest in banking, why don't they teach us nutrition and how to avoid getting sick, why don't they teach us how to manage emotions, how can they want us to know about politicians and laws if it is the refuge of illegalities and the legal use of force of the States, how can citizens know about separation of powers and legal forms of representation, in Spain we are living it, how its rule of law has ceased to be so to become a waste state. Where the non-fulfilment of a Masonic charter imposed in a regime of 78 with justification of being a lesser evil, is destroying the country.
minor evil, is destroying the country.
Hay tantas cosas que la enseñanza pública no quieren que aprendan y no solo los niños sino la sociedad en general. ¿Porque no nos enseñan a invertir en banca, porque no nos enseñan nutrición y cómo evitar enfermar?, ¿porque no nos enseñan cómo gestionar emociones?, como van a querer que sepamos de políticos y de leyes si es el refugio de las ilegalidades y del uso legal de la fuerza de los Estados, como van a conocer los ciudadanos sobre separación de poderes y formas legales de representación, en España lo estamos viviendo, como su estado de derecho ha dejado de serlo para convertirse en un estado de desecho. Donde el incumplimiento de una carta otorgada masónica impuesta en un régimen del 78 con justificación de ser un mal
Menor, está destruyendo al país.
@R
Thank you for your lines from Spain, which - as many other post-autocratic societies - does have its specific challenges when it comes to the rule of law on one side and active citizenship on the other. I do not replay and fully understand your sentence "non-fulfilment of a Masonic charter imposed in a regime of 78 ". What do you refer to here?
The following contribution has been automatically translated from IT.
The pupil must be free to choose the professor and vice versa. The professor must be free to teach what he sees fit and the pupil whether to learn it or not. The degree must lose its legal value. Education must be a fee-paying service and the state must not run diploma factories, but only come to the aid of the poor by financing their studies. It is not important WHAT is taught, but HOW it is taught. It is the good defence of freedom.
L’alunno deve essere libero di scegliere il professore e viceversa. Il professore deve essere libero di insegnare ciò che ritiene opportuno e l’alunno se impararlo o meno. Il titolo di studio deve perdere valore legale. L’istruzione deve essere un servizio a pagamento e lo Stato non deve gestire fabbriche di diplomi, ma solo soccorrere i meno abbienti finanziando i loro studi. Non è importante COSA si insegna, ma COME lo si insegna. Dnndo il buon esemoio di difesa della libertà.
@macfrank
Dear macfrank. These are interesting and radical ideas indeed. My follow-up questions: how should a teacher be able to choose its students? And what do you mean by "education must be a fee-paying service"? Shouldn't public schools be financed by tax money any more? Best regards Bruno Kaufmann
The following contribution has been automatically translated from PT.
They should
Just like economics.
I had a political education course in Portugal.
I don't know if it still exists.
Deviam
Assim como sobre economia.
Eu tive uma disciplina de educação politica em Portugsl.
Não sei sevainda existe.
The same way that everything good arrives through hard yards and warts and everything truth, if there's another way I'd love to hear it
The following contribution has been automatically translated from FR.
Let's not make the same mistake as we did with the use of new media. We are letting go of everything, trusting in self-education, but the results are there. Too much violence, rejection and stigmatisation. Worse still, extremists and populists exploit everything. They turn themselves into victims. But they are the problem. Without any preparation, we won't be able to provide answers. To educate is to anticipate action with full knowledge of the causes.
Ne commettons pas la même erreur comme celle de l'usage de nouveaux médias. Nous relâchons tout, faisons confiance à l'autoéducation, le résultat il est là. Trop de violences, de rejets et stigmatisation. Pire, les extrémistes et populistes instrumentalisent tout. Ils se tournent en victimes. Or, c'est bien eux le problème. Sans aucune préparation, nous ne pourrons pas apporter de réponses. Éduquer c'est anticiper sur l’agir en connaissance de causes.
@El Kémal
Dear El Kémal, thank you for your insightful comparison with the (mis-)use of media. My question to you: whom should be in charge to prepare such anticipating measures for democracy education in schools? The responsible teachers? An authority? Or the students themselves? Best regards Bruno Kaufmann
@El Kémal
Democracy not only provides rights, there are also responsibilities.
Democracy not only provides rights, there are also responsibilities.
Citizens need to have complete information: respect for Rule of Law, Rights and Responsibilities.
The following contribution has been automatically translated from DE.
The preliminary stage of basic political education in secondary school is an advanced history lesson in which the milestones of our country's recent history and world events are taught. It is about understanding the essential connections and the idea that our current political achievements were fought for in long struggles.
Unfortunately, the current profile of history as a subject at secondary school is very diffuse and does not provide any clear guidelines as to what is included in basic historical education. Curriculum 21 contains so many suggestions in terms of content that a rather arbitrary approach prevails in the classrooms. As a result of this lack of orientation and the annoying under-utilisation of history lessons, most teachers tend to pick out a few topics without a concept and are forced to forego a clear structure.
History lessons should be exciting, cover relevant topics in depth and give young people the opportunity to engage with fundamental political issues in class discussions. However, in-depth political discussions are difficult to imagine without solid basic knowledge of the central historical topics.
The upgrading of history lessons in primary schools is therefore a basic prerequisite for taking the first steps towards forming a well-founded political opinion.
Vorstufe der politischen Grundbildung in der Sekundarschule ist ein aufbauender Geschichtsunterricht, in welchem die Meilensteine der neueren Geschichte unseres Landes und des Weltgeschehens vermittelt werden. Es geht dabei um das Verstehen wesentlicher Zusammenhänge und die Vorstellung, dass unsere aktuellen politischen Errungenschaften in langen Auseinandersetzungen erkämpft wurden.
Leider ist das aktuelle Profil des Fachs Geschichte in der Sekundarschule sehr diffus und gibt keine klare Vorgaben, was zur geschichtlichen Grundbildung gehört. Der Lehrplan 21 enthält inhaltlich so viele Vorschläge, dass ziemliche Beliebigkeit in den Schulzimmern vorherrscht. Als Folge dieser Orientierungslosigkeit und der ärgerlichen Unterdotation bei den Geschichtslektionen picken sich die meisten Lehrpersonen eher konzeptlos einige Themen heraus und verzichten notgedrungen auf einen klaren Aufbau.
Geschichtsunterricht soll spannend sein, relevante Themen vertiefen und den Jugendlichen Gelegenheit geben, sich in Klassendiskussionen mit politischen Grundfragen auseinanderzusetzen. Doch ohne solides Basiswissen über die zentralen geschichtlichen Themen sind vertiefte politische Diskussionen schwer vorstellbar.
Die Aufwertung des Geschichtsunterrichts in der Volksschule ist deshalb eine Grundvoraussetzung für erste Schritte zu einer fundierten politischen Meinungsbildung.
@famamstutz@bluewin.ch
Dear famamstutz. Thank you very much for your comprehensive thoughts and proposals. You are focussing on enhanced history lessons as preconditions for democracy education. That makes a lot of sense to me. The question is: in which way could the lessons from the past be bridged to the insights for the future. Best regards Bruno Kaufmann
@famamstutz@bluewin.ch
RE: The upgrading of history lessons in primary schools is therefore a basic prerequisite for taking the first steps towards forming a well-founded political opinion.
RE: The upgrading of history lessons in primary schools is therefore a basic prerequisite for taking the first steps towards forming a well-founded political opinion.
Well said.
The following contribution has been automatically translated from FR.
Civic education existed in the past, and I have fond memories of it, because there was no question of the teacher taking sides. It started with respect for the laws of our country, respect for our elders, respect for the weak; we learned to open our eyes, to give up our seats on public transport. Today, the scales of justice tip completely to the left, or even very far to the left, where the politics of rights alone reigns. Duties seem to have disappeared, along with our values, to the detriment of habits and customs from outside our culture. Of course we need a return to civic education, but it would still have to be taught in a neutral way by teachers not indoctrinated by the new trends; do they still exist?
L'éducation civique existait par le passé et j'en ai de bons souvenirs car il n'était question d'aucune prise de parti par l'enseignant. Cela commençait par le respect des lois de notre pays, par le respect des anciens, des plus faibles; nous avions appris à ouvrir les yeux, à céder notre place dans les transports publics. Aujourd'hui la balance de la justice penche complètement à gauche, voire très à gauche où règne la politique des droits uniquement. Les devoirs semblent avoir disparu ainsi que nos valeurs au détriment d'us et coutumes extérieurs à notre culture. Bien sûr que nous aurions besoin d'un retour à l'éducation civique, mais encore faudrait-il qu'elle soit enseignée de façon neutre par des enseignants non endoctrinés par les nouvelles tendances; existent-ils encore ?
@JoanBoa
Dear Gioboa, thanks for sharing both your experiences and your considerations regarding the current state of civic education. May I ask you in which country/context you make your assessment on the current bias in democracy education? Or does your remarks relate to a general trend you have observed? Best regards Bruno Kaufmann
The following contribution has been automatically translated from IT.
If anything, the problem is the opposite: how can we avoid systematic left-wing 'democratic' education in our schools? In that sense they are already far too democratic-egalitarian and also generate a lot of problems derived from the 'all inclusive', 'woke', rainbow, egalitarian ideological non-meritocratic etc. etc. culture.
And to a large extent they have already succeeded! In fact, the majority of young people today vote left-green, while the rest are rather centrist with definite protest drifts to the right. How did this youth imbalance come about? Simple: after 1968, the ideological imperative of academics was to enter schools, public institutions, public media, to sow their creed, to proselytise, so much so that the vast majority of teachers today are still left-wingers, including university professors. Result: single-minded young people, rejection of careerist commitment in 'this sick capitalist society'. , minimalist work, general flight from responsibility, etc.etc.
Il problema semmai è all'opposto: come si può evitare la sistematica educazione "democratica " di sinistra nelle nostre scuole? In tal senso sono già sin troppo democratiche-egualitarie e generano pure un sacco di problemi derivati dalla cultura "all inclusive", "woke", arcobaleno, egualitaria ideologica non meritocratica, ecc. ecc.
E in gran parte ci sono già riuscite! Infatti la maggioranza dei giovani oggi votano a sinistra-verde, mentre il resto è piuttosto centrista con decise derive protestatarie a destra. Come mai si è giunti a questo sbilanciamento giovanile? Semplice: dopo il 68, l'imperativo ideologico degli universitari fu di entrare nelle scuole, negli enti pubblici, nei media pubblici, per seminare il loro credo, per fare proselitismo, tant'è che la stragrande maggioranza degli insegnanti oggi è sempre ancora di sinistra, professori universitari compresi. Risultato: giovani dal pensiero unico, rifiuto dell'impegno carrieristico in "questa società capitalista malata" , lavoro minimalista, generale fuga dalle responsabilità, ecc.ecc.
@OCRAM
Dear @Marco46 very interesting comment which leads to many new questions: would you prefer to exclude civic education from schools? And which problems do you see can be derived from democracy education in practice? Also, you write, that most younger voters prefer left-green parties, but in fact, in most of the more recent elections we have registered the contrary: many hard right parties are most popular with the youngest voters, the so called tiktok generation. So, the single-mindedness you are indicating may be a very ambivalent phenomenon after all. Or do you have data supporting your argument?
The following contribution has been automatically translated from FR.
It seems to me a sine qua non to visit and revisit the very foundations of the Confederation and the legal framework that still holds together a people in all its linguistic diversity.
A civic education strongly imbued with Christianity has made it possible to cross the centuries without dislocation or rupture. Young people must be taught about this exceptional civic balance. They are the guardians of our Constitution.
I am apprehensive about the intrusion of other cultures and religions into a space that is not their own. A fundamental divergence in values, codes and culture. In Europe, we are on the brink of the abyss, and I hope to God that Switzerland will be spared.
Il me semble une condition sine qua non de visiter et revisiter les fondements même de la Confédération et la charpente juridique qui maintient encore indemne un peuple dans toute sa diversité linguistique.
L'éducation civique fortement imprégnée du christianisme a permis de traverser les siècles sans dislocation ni rupture. C'est l'apprentissage de cet équilibre civique exceptionnel qui doit être communiqué aux jeunes. Ils sont les gardiens de notre Constitution.
Je vois avec appréhension l'immiscion d'autres cultures et religions dans un espace qui n'est pas le leur. Une divergence fondamentale de valeurs, de codes, de culture. Nous sommes en Europe au bord de l'abîme, Dieu veuille que la Suisse en soit épargnée
The following contribution has been automatically translated from DE.
Dear Mr Kaufmann, I would like to know who should teach this political education. I am curious as to what the learning objectives of these lessons would be, given the left-wing political bias of our teachers in Switzerland. Isn't there a risk that this "political education" could degenerate into party-political indoctrination? Are our Swiss secondary school teachers politically mature and independent enough to take on this responsibility? I am frankly sceptical.
Sehr geehrter Herr Kaufmann, ich möchte gerne wissen, wer diese politischen Bildung unterrichten soll. Ich bin neugierig, welche Lernziele dieser Unterricht hätte, wenn ich die tendenziell linke politische Grundeinstellung unserer Lehrkräfte in der Schweiz betrachte. Besteht nicht das Risiko, dass diese "politische Bildung" in parteipolitische Indoktrinerung ausarten könnte? Sind unsere schweizerischen Lehrkräfte auf Sekundarstufe politisch reif und unabhängig genug, diese Verantwortung zu übernehmen? Ich bin offen gesagt skeptisch.
The following contribution has been automatically translated from DE.
@Fred
Dear Mr Baumgartner. Your question is as justified as it is old in the Swiss context. At the same time, it seems to me to be a contradiction in terms, as the Swiss school system is considered exemplary worldwide and teachers in Switzerland are recognised as being among the best trained and most professional. So it seems rather strange to me that it should not be possible to introduce the subject of "democracy" at schools in this country in a useful and target-orientated way and to develop it together with teachers and pupils. We live in a country that demands a lot from us citizens when it comes to assuming responsibility in the community: such a society needs an infrastructure that supports democracy, be it in the form of "chancelleries" (authorities) that administer the comprehensive co-determination processes, be it in the form of well-positioned private and public media houses that accompany them - and be it in the form of 'compulsory' democracy lessons that help to ensure that our young voters are well equipped to fulfil their important role as decision-makers.
Sehr geehrter Herr Baumgartner. Ihre Frage ist ebenso berechtigt wie alt im schweizerischen Kontext. Gleichzeitig scheint sie mir ein Widerspruch in sich darzustellen, gilt doch das Schweizer Schulsystem weltweit als vorbildlich und gehören die Lehrkräfte in der Schweiz anerkannterweise zu den am besten ausgebildesten und professionellsten. Da scheint es mir doch etwas merkwürdig, dass es nicht möglich sein sollte, das Fach "Demokratie" an den Schulen dieses Landes auf eine nützliche und zielführende Art stufengerecht einzuführen und gemeinsam mit den Lehrenden und Schüler zu entwickeln. Wir leben in einem Land, dass von uns Bürgerinnen und Bürger viel verlangt was die Übernahme von Verantwortung im Gemeinwesen betrifft: eine solche Gesellschaft braucht eine die Demokratie mutunterstützende Infrastruktur, sei es in Form von "Kanzleien" (Behörden), welche die umfassenden Mitbestimmungsprozesse verwalten, sei es in Form von gut aufgestellten privaten wie öffentlichen Medienhäusern, welche diese begleiten - und sei es eben auch in Form eines 'obligatorischen' Demokratieunterrichtes, der dazu beiträgt, dass unsere jungen Stimmberechtigten gut ausgerüstet ihre wichtige Rolle als Entscheidungsträger ausüben können.
The following contribution has been automatically translated from IT.
@Fred
Spot on! In left-wing schools (!) there has been left-wing indoctrination for at least half a century: see my comment above
Centrato! Nelle scuole di sinistra (!) è almeno da mezzo secolo che c'è indottrinamento di sinistra: v. il mio commento qui sopra
The following contribution has been automatically translated from IT.
@Fred
hit the nail on the head!
centrato in pieno!
@OCRAM
...but as I added to your comment above, maybe not very much in tune with more recent developments, seeing the hard right parties derive many voters from the young generation...
I understand your concerns but the bad situation of other democrscies around Switzerland, in the US and practically all representative democracies is unrelated to formal education about democracy. The hard truth is that "representative democracy" is an oxymoron. Alreday during the French Revolution, which started as a real ancient Greek style democracy, a French deputy, Pierr Francois Robert, put it well when he saw some leaders the Revolution coming up with the concepr of "representative democracy". He clearly stated: "if there is representation it is not democracy". Unfortunately, out of ambition for power or inability to make real democracy work, Monsieur Robert was ignored.
The result is that all the nations we call democracies, with the exception of Switzerland, are not real democracies, they have various versions of " elected aristocracies", it is a big improvement over totalitarian regimes like Communist, Fascists or Teocracies, but they are not democracies.
While on paper, Switzerland could be considered a representative democracy the fact that the Swiss people have the power and use it several times per year to decide ansolutely anything they want to decide, and their decision is binding on politicians., and not even the highest court in the land can even evaluate the results of referendums, makes Switzerland a real democracy, the only one at the national level, although Taiean and Uruguay do have some of the provisions of the Swiss system, but lack some key ones.
As long as the Swiss keep their system there will not be a crisis of democrscy in Switzerland. The Swiss system ensures that politicians always stay in tune with the will of the Swiss people, they have to because if they do not the Swiss people will bring them back in line by means of a referendum amd that is why and Swiss politicians are not controlled by party politics, ideology, demagoguery or lobbies (all kinds of lobbirs) the way they are in representative democracies.
The hard truth is that a country can only be considered a democracy if the people govern or if the people have the direct power to prevail over any decision, policy or law or treaty produced by the politicians amd can also push the politicians to put in place new policies, laws, et.
The Swiss system is the real practice of democracy. No need to teach it at schools. Swiss people learn democracy because they practice it, just like a practising carpenter or surgeon does not need to sit in a classroom to learn what he already practices.
The brital truth is the system in France, Italy, Germamy, UK, US. Canada, etc ate not democracies because all key executive and legislative powers lie in the hands of politicians and the people only have the power to elect representatives, not to prevail directly over their decisions.
Let me take this opportunity also to say that the rankings of democracy's quality published by The Econist and other publicatipns ate deeply flawed because thay do not place Switzerland as the country with the democracy of the hoghest quality, way above the rest, because democracy is "governmemt by the people" and no country comes close to Switzerlamd in that regard. The Economist has the cheek of placing some other 9 or 10 countries as having democracies of higher quality than Switzerland, they place the most democratoc countries the Scandinavians when in no Scandinavian country do the people have power over politicians amywhere close to what the Swiss have.
Switzerland, the Swoss people, do not need democratic education, on the contrary, it is the Scandinavians, the French, the Amicans, the Spanidh, Italians, the British and the test who need education about the Swiss system. I am certain once they know it, those people will demamd the Swiss system or even more democratic.
@TheSwissPoliticalSystem.com
Thank you very much for your insightful and very committed contribution. As I have practiced, researched, observed and reported (about) democracy for more than four decades globally, I share many of your views on the importance of direct democratic tools indeed. However, such instruments like the initiative and referendum process in my view do not counteract or balance representative democracy, they make representative democracy MORE representative, which is not the same as indirect. A modern representative democracy needs of course more than the possibility to decide on issues or set the agenda by the people; there are many other aspects including the rule of the law, the separation of powers, the respect for different levels of democratic decision making, the respect for fundamental human rights, the fairness of the public debate etc. etc. which ranking institutions like the Economist also are considering in their evaluations. So democracy is not a black-white-game but a mosaique with many, many different pieces. BTW according to the direct democracy navigator (https://direct-democracy-navigator.org) there are more than 100 countries worldwide today, which do know some form of initiative and referendum provision.
The following contribution has been automatically translated from IT.
@TheSwissPoliticalSystem.com
Too patriotic! In Switzerland, direct democracy can only work because it is a very small country. For large republics, on the other hand, it is impossible to avoid representative democracy, because the opposite would be impractical due to the excessive complexity of the system.
Troppo patriottardo! In Svizzera la democrazia diretta può funzionare solo perché é un paese assai piccolo. Per le grandi repubbliche di contro, è impossibile evitare la democrazia rappresentativa, perché il contrario sarebbe impraticabile per l'eccessiva complessità del sistema.
@OCRAM
Dear @Marco46 the idea that citizens participation does only work with small numbers of people is contradicted already within a 9 million country like Switzerland, where the most populated states like Zurich has most well-working forms of direct democracy, while smaller entities like Uri have much less of that. In fact, the more complicate and more populated a community and country is, the more participatory features are needed to make representative democracy truly representative. If not, like France, UK or US, most people over time feel very much excluded and tend to support less democratic and extreme political forces.
The following contribution has been automatically translated from ES.
@TheSwissPoliticalSystem.com
Thank you very much for your comment and indeed in Spain there is no "democracy", neither representative nor formal. In its period of transition from "dictatorship" to "democracy", the current regime of 78, a so-called Magna Carta was established and dictated behind closed doors, called the Constitution, which is well known to have been a "coffee for all" where Freemasonry had a lot to do with it. Once it was drafted without the citizens being able to intervene in its elaboration, we can now see its results, where the separation of powers is conspicuous by its absence and where article 67.2 which expressly forbids the imperative mandate is broken in every vote, where your party leader tells you that your lackeys must vote, where when it comes to going to the polls because elections do not exist in Spain, since it is impossible to choose your candidate, There is a closed list where you do not know anyone on that list, you only know the party leader and an endless number of outrages and abnormalities that make Spain to be today as it is where the politicians will choose the members of the Council of the Judiciary, that is why I thank you for your comment and Spanish citizens continue in the struggle for a period of constituent freedom, where we can choose our form of government, a hug from a Swiss by birth and Spanish by blood.
Muchísimas gracias por su comentario y efectivamente en España no existe “democracia” ya ni representativa ni formal. En su periodo de transición de “dictadura” a “democracia” régimen actual del 78, se estableció y dictó a puerta cerrada una supuesta carta magna llamada Constitución que bien es sabido que fue café para todos donde la masonería tuvo mucho que ver en ello. Donde una vez redactada sin poder la ciudadanía intervenir en su elaboración ahora se ven sus resultados, donde la separación de poderes brilla por su ausencia donde el artículo 67.2 donde se prohíbe expresamente el mandato imperativo se incumple en cada votación, donde su jefe de partido le dice que deben de votar sus lacayos, donde a la hora de ir a las votaciones porque elecciones no existen en España, ya que es imposible elegir tu candidato, existe una lista cerrada donde no conoces a nadie de esa lista tan solo conoces al jefe de partido y un sin fin de tropelías y anormalidades que hacen que España esté hoy en día como está donde los políticos elegirán a los miembros del Consejo del Poder Judicial, es por ello en agradecer su comentario y que ciudadanos españoles sigamos en la lucha por un periodo de libertad constituyente, donde podamos elegir nuestra forma de gobierno, un abrazo de un Suizo de Nacimiento y Español de sangre.
The following contribution has been automatically translated from DE.
by strengthening free opinion.
indem die freie Meinung gestsärkt wird.
I believe in Democracy but I have issues with the violent civic engagements in the last decade. Climate change, wars, gender wars and others have degenerated into excuses to destroy public and personal property. Some of the damages are also psychological and irreversible.
I believe an structured education curriculum for civic discourse or democracy advocation is highly lacking and definitely a good thing to incorporate in school. But, the big but is that the teachers themselves are clueless about this. And they make no apology for the natural degradation of western society based on loose cannons.
Join the conversation!