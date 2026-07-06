Record number of abused children treated in Swiss clinics

The number of cases of psychological abuse rose particularly sharply. Keystone-SDA

Last year, 2,380 children and adolescents were treated at one of Switzerland’s 19 paediatric clinics following a suspected or confirmed case of abuse. This is the highest figure recorded since national data collection began in 2009.

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Nombre record d’enfants maltraités pris en charge en Suisse en 2025 Original Read more: Nombre record d’enfants maltraités pris en charge en Suisse en 2025

This represents an increase of 296 cases compared with the previous year, or a 14.2% jump, the Swiss Paediatric Society said on Monday. Physical violence was the most common form of abuse, with 756 cases, although its percentage share fell slightly.

The number of cases of psychological abuse rose particularly sharply. Following a marked decline the previous year, a total of 582 cases were recorded in 2025, representing a 33.2% increase on the previous year. In the sub-category “exposure to domestic violence”, the number of children affected rose from 198 to 371.

More

More Best of SRG content These population groups may face health disadvantages in Switzerland This content was published on People affected by poverty, low levels of education or discrimination linked to gender identity or sexual orientation are likely to face significant health disadvantages in Switzerland. Read more: These population groups may face health disadvantages in Switzerland

The clinics also recorded higher figures than the previous year for cases of neglect (699 cases) and sexual abuse (325 cases).

More than 40% of the children affected were under the age of six. The age breakdown, which has remained stable for years, shows that infants and young children remain particularly vulnerable, the Paediatric Society said.

In nearly 70% of cases, the alleged perpetrators were family members. A further 14% of perpetrators were part of the affected children’s circle of acquaintances.

In 2025, a one-year-old child died as a result of physical abuse. In 2023, four young children died as a result of abuse.

Reports of children at risk

For the Swiss Paediatric Society, last year’s figures show that effective child protection, based on early prevention and targeted support for families, remains essential.

+ Switzerland launches second phase of campaign against domestic violence

It also points out that reports of child endangerment submitted to the Child and Adult Protection Authority remain a key tool for implementing binding protective and support measures where a child’s welfare is at risk.

In 2025, as in previous years, psychological abuse was most often deemed “certain”: “two-thirds of cases could be classified unequivocally”, the society said, adding: “By contrast, the diagnostic assessment of sexual abuse often remained complex.”

Translated from French/sub-editing gw

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories