Die beliebtesten Schweizer Jodellieder.

Schweizer Jodellieder

(swissmusic)

Swiss yodel songs performed by Jodlerchörli Geuensee & Jodlerklub Roggwil, Jodlerklub Grubenalp Saas-Balen, Jodlerklub Heimelig Reiden, Heimatchörli Gottshaus, Schötze-Chörli Stein/AR, Jodlerfamilie Rüegge, Rotbach-Chörli, Jodlerklub Schüpfheim, Engel-Chörli Appenzell a.o. Songs: E gschänkte Tag, Es treichlet heizue, z'Alp, Drü Chrüz, Kamerade, Drei Bergkönig, Liebha, Mir säge Dank, Uese Jodel a.o. Double CD.


