Dollar, Yields and Stocks Rise Ahead of Payrolls: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — The dollar hit a one-month high along with rising Treasury yields as investors braced for Friday’s payrolls report and a possible Supreme Court ruling on President Donald Trump’s tariffs. US stock futures edged higher.

A four-day streak of gains set the greenback on course for its best week since November, with the yen losing the most ground among major peers. Treasuries extended Thursday’s slide, with the 10-year rate rising two basis points to 4.19%. S&P 500 contracts ticked up 0.1%.

Trump’s $200 billion mortgage-bond purchase plan sent mortgage-linked stocks such as LoanDepot Inc. and Rocket Cos. soaring in early trading. Glencore Plc jumped 10% in London after resuming talks with Rio Tinto Group to form the world’s biggest miner.

Traders are preparing for two back-to-back risk events on Friday that may offer global equities their biggest test since a rebound from April’s tariff-driven slump. The payrolls data for December is particularly important for the clues it will offer on the outlook for US interest rates.

“The market is hoping for the jobs data to land on the fairway. Too much job creation would hint the economy is getting hot while a number close to zero would point, in contrast, to a slump,” said David Kruk, head of trading at La Financiere de l’Echiquier. “Neither option is good.”

Economists surveyed by Bloomberg anticipate that 70,000 new positions were added in December, slightly higher than the prior month, while the unemployment rate is expected to fall to 4.5%. Markets fully price at least two quarter-point Fed cuts in 2026, while odds favor an initial move in April.

The options market is signaling a muted S&P 500 reaction, with about a 0.6% move expected in either direction. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s head of global market intelligence, Andrew Tyler, expects the print to be in line or slightly stronger than consensus, triggering modest stock-index gains.

The S&P 500’s early-year rally has gone off the boil over the past two sessions. The period has been marked by rotation away from some of the past years’ biggest artificial-intelligence names toward a broader set of tech players and sectors, with investors largely united in seeing the bull run continue.

In the nearer term, that view could be tested when the Supreme Court decides on the fate of most of Trump’s tariffs. Hundreds of companies have already lined up to recoup their share of the billions of dollars in duties paid so far, with a ruling expected as soon as Friday.

“Returning those funds would weigh heavily on investor sentiment and could reignite a US bond selloff,” wrote Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote. “That said, US budget concerns have a long track record of being forgotten quickly. With or without tariffs, US debt continues to balloon.”

What Bloomberg Strategists Say…

“The Fed is on hold because they are close to neutral and the economic environment is uncertain, making it hard to get a clear read on the balance between their two mandates. That means we need a series of dovish prints to bring forward a cut, implying the bar is higher for a rally in front-end bonds than it is for a sell off.”

— Skylar Montgomery Koning, macro strategist. For full analysis, click here.

Meanwhile, oil held onto its biggest daily gain since October, as Iran attempted to quell escalating protests while Trump threatened repercussions if demonstrators were targeted. Trump also said that a second wave of attacks on Venezuela was called off due to improved cooperation from the authorities.

Brent crude rose toward $62.50 a barrel. Gold was little changed while silver rebounded after a two-day slump.

Corporate News:

Meta Platforms Inc. agreed to a series of electricity deals for its data centers that will make it the biggest buyer of nuclear power among its hyperscaler peers. Rio Tinto Group is in talks to buy Glencore Plc to create the world’s biggest mining company with a combined market value of more than $200 billion, a little over a year after earlier talks between the two collapsed. China Vanke Co. is preparing a debt restructuring plan at the request of authorities, people familiar with the matter said, pushing one of the country’s largest real estate developers closer to default. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s revenue topped estimates, reinforcing hopes of sustained global AI spending in 2026 despite concerns about an industry bubble. General Motors Co. will take another $6 billion in charges tied to production cutbacks in its electric vehicle and battery operations as the financial fallout spreads from the weakening US market for EVs. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 6:33 a.m. New York time Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.5% The MSCI World Index was little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1% The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1644 The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.3413 The Japanese yen fell 0.5% to 157.61 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.8% to $90,489.21 Ether fell 0.6% to $3,099.11 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.19% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.86% Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.41% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.7% to $58.18 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.2% to $4,469.92 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

