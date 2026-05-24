Dollar Slides, US Stock Futures Jump as Oil Falls: Markets Wrap

3 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Oil and the dollar fell while US stock futures climbed as risk appetite improved on hopes that a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and restore crude flows could be close.

Brent crude fell more than 4% in early trading, while risk sensitive currencies the Australian dollar and South African rand led gains against the greenback. S&P 500 futures rose after the underlying gauge closed near a record high on Friday.

Senior US officials said Sunday that the US and Iran were nearing a deal that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz, though negotiations over key language were continuing and final approval from both sides could still take several days.

Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency cautioned that the draft agreement could yet collapse because the US is obstructing some key clauses, including Tehran’s demand that its assets be unfrozen.

Friday’s “upside momentum looks set to extend,” Tony Sycamore, an analyst at IG in Sydney, wrote in a note to clients. While any deal could still collapse, “financial markets appear to be, at this point, giving the reports the benefit of the doubt.”

The lift in sentiment follows weeks of stalemate between the US and Iran after the two sides agreed to a ceasefire in April, with traders closely tracking the conflict’s economic fallout. US consumer sentiment fell to a record low in May, while long-term inflation expectations worsened notably.

US Personal Consumption Expenditures data and inflation readings across Europe will be in focus this week after bond yields rose to multi-year highs on concern price pressures will remain elevated and force central banks to hike interest rates. Traders have fully priced in a Federal Reserve rate hike by year-end, underscoring expectations that Kevin Warsh will need to act swiftly against inflation.

Strategists expect global bond yields to remain elevated even if a US-Iran deal eases oil-driven inflation pressures. Investors are also grappling with concerns that already large public debt burdens will continue to grow, while the capital demands of the AI investment boom are adding further strain to global funding markets.

Monday’s drop in oil comes as signs emerge ships are beginning to transit the Strait after a supertanker hauling Iraqi crude to China crossed the US blockade line into the Arabian Sea.

Thirty-three vessels, including oil tankers, container ships and other commercial craft, sailed through the Strait of Hormuz over 24 hours after obtaining authorization from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy, the semi-official Iranian Students’ News Agency reported on Sunday, citing an IRGC statement.

“While any reopening of Hormuz would be positive for global oil flows, the fluid nature of the negotiations and the unresolved differences suggest oil price volatility could persist for some time yet,” ANZ Bank strategists including David Croy wrote in a note to clients.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.5% as of 7:03 a.m. Tokyo time Currencies

The euro rose 0.3% to $1.1634 The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 158.94 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.7918 per dollar The Australian dollar rose 0.5% to $0.7159 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $76,555.07 Ether fell 0.3% to $2,084.47 Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 4.6% to $92.19 a barrel Spot gold climbed 0.9% to $4,552.40 an ounce

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