Switzerland wins 11 medals at Euro Skills competition

The young professionals won gold medals in six areas, while Switzerland also took three silver and two bronze medals, Swiss Skills said in a press release.
The gold medals were won by four participants in the fields of fashion and technology, entrepreneurship and business development, truck and bus technology and heavy vehicle technology, as well as in the carpentry and painting professions.
Switzerland’s vocational education and training – often considered a model for others – is being showcased at a huge national event in Bern.
The talented young professionals will be able to recommend themselves for international engagements next weekend at Swiss Skills 2025. Swiss championship titles will be awarded in 92 trades, and over 150 trades will be showcased. According to the Foundation, around 1,100 young professionals will be taking part in the competitions.
Translated from French with DeepL/gw
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
