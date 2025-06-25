The Swiss voice in the world since 1935

European, Asian Stocks Gain After Nasdaq Record: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — European stocks climbed in tandem with Asian markets, buoyed by strong momentum from the US session following reignited hopes for Federal Reserve interest rate cuts and the truce in the Middle East.

Europe’s Stoxx 600 index advanced 0.4% while a gauge for Asian equities rose 0.5%. US futures held steady after the Nasdaq 100 hit its first record high since February on Tuesday. Oil rebounded following the biggest two-day decline since 2022, with Brent crude trading 1.8% higher above $68 a barrel.

Treasuries and a gauge of the dollar were little changed. The benchmark 10-year yield shed five basis points on Tuesday after comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, interpreted as dovish, boosted traders’ bets on the pace of rate cuts in 2025. Powell is again due to appear before lawmakers on Wednesday.

Following a turbulent stretch in financial markets that was sparked by a near two-week war between Israel and Iran, traders are shifting their focus to back to the US economy and how trade risks and fiscal pressures could affect corporate earnings and growth. 

“We are not looking for a massive rally from current levels, but believe that the path of least resistance is a grind higher,” noted Mohit Kumar, chief economist for Europe at Jefferies International. “Hence, we would be adding risk.”

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.4% as of 8:27 a.m. London time
  • S&P 500 futures were little changed
  • Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed
  • Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed
  • The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.5%
  • The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.9%

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
  • The euro was little changed at $1.1608
  • The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 145.31 per dollar
  • The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1707 per dollar
  • The British pound was little changed at $1.3623

Cryptocurrencies

  • Bitcoin rose 0.5% to $106,657.7
  • Ether was little changed at $2,450.44

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.28%
  • Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 2.52%
  • Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.45%

Commodities

  • Brent crude rose 1.8% to $68.37 a barrel
  • Spot gold rose 0.3% to $3,332.52 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

 

–With assistance from Sagarika Jaisinghani and Jiyeun Lee.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.

