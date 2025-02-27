European Stocks Drop on Trump’s 25% Tariff Plan: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — European stocks dropped after US President Donald Trump said he would impose 25% tariffs on imports from the European Union.

The Stoxx 600 index fell 0.5%, with the retail, tech and auto sectors among the biggest laggards. The euro edged lower. A slew of earnings also kept European traders busy. Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc shares jumped 16% to a record high after raising its profit guidance and announcing a stock buyback. WPP Plc slumped 17% after the advertising agency’s sales forecast missed analyst estimates.

US equity futures rose, with contracts for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 up 0.4%. Nvidia Corp., the chipmaker at the center of an AI spending boom, is in focus after it delivered good-but-not-great earnings Wednesday, drawing a muted response from investors accustomed to blowout numbers.

Trump gave contradictory statements Wednesday on the implementation of tariffs, keeping investors guessing. A White House official said the European levies could affect all exports from the block or only specific sectors. Trump’s administration remains on track to put levies on Mexico and Canada, however it is unclear if they are going to be enacted in March.

“The tariff story is a bit muddled,” Aneeka Gupta of Wisdomtree UK said on Bloomberg Television. “On the one end, we get announcements and then on the other end of the spectrum we do have negotiations, chances for a pause or an extension. Investors are still muddling through what actually is at play. So far we got a lot more noise than substance.”

The mixed outlook for Nvidia comes at a shaky time for the AI industry, after Chinese startup DeepSeek sparked fears that chatbots can be developed on the cheap, potentially reducing the need for Nvidia’s powerful chips.

Nvidia’s results are “not enough to address and calm” the concerns around geopolitics, tariffs and the shifting landscape in AI trade, said Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo Markets.

A gauge of the dollar rose. Treasuries slipped after rallying on Wednesday, sending the US 10-year yield to its lowest level since the middle of December. Investors in US government bonds are starting to bet the Federal Reserve will soon need to pivot from worrying about sticky inflation to fretting about slowing economic growth.

Bitcoin advanced to $86,000 after falling below $84,000 overnight. Oil steadied near the lowest close this year, while gold fell.

In Asia, the yen traded around 149 per dollar after ending Wednesday’s session little changed. Japan’s top currency official on Wednesday indicated he had no issue with growing market expectations over Bank of Japan interest-rate hikes, which this week helped send the yen to a four-month high.

Key events this week:

Eurozone consumer confidence, Thursday

US GDP, durable goods, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Fed’s Jeff Schmid, Beth Hammack, Patrick Harker, Michael Barr, Michelle Bowman speak, Thursday

Japan Tokyo CPI, industrial production, retail sales, Friday

US PCE inflation, income and spending, Friday

Fed’s Austan Goolsbee speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.6% as of 8:38 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures rose 0.5%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.6%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.3%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.9%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%

The euro fell 0.1% to $1.0473

The Japanese yen fell 0.4% to 149.65 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.2% to 7.2763 per dollar

The British pound was little changed at $1.2670

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.8% to $85,971.64

Ether rose 0.3% to $2,348.62

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.29%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.44%

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.50%

Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.4% to $72.81 a barrel

Spot gold fell 1.1% to $2,882.86 an ounce

