European Stocks Rise With Boost From Earnings News: Markets Wrap

6 minutes

(Bloomberg) — European stocks posted modest gains as positive earnings news diverted some of the market’s focus away from concerns about the outcome of tariff negotiations.

The Stoxx 600 index advanced 0.4%. Futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.2% after the index inched to its latest record high Monday. The dollar climbed to a five-week high, while the euro extended its slide, a day after its deepest decline in over two months.

On the earnings front, Royal Philips NV shares surged 13% after the Dutch medical-technology firm increased its profitability outlook as the impact of the trade war was not as severe as it feared. AstraZeneca Plc rose after reporting better-than-expected sales and rising profit for the second quarter, spurred by its stable of cancer medicines. Barclays Plc fluctuated after its update.

Investor attention is turning from recent US tariff deals with the European Union and Japan to a slate of key indicators — spanning jobs and inflation to broader economic activity. The spotlight will fall on the Federal Reserve’s policy decision Wednesday, where officials are expected to hold rates steady, followed by earnings from four megacap tech companies.

The EU dodged an imminent trade war with the US, but markets and a growing chorus of critics have dispelled early hopes that the deal will bring a sense of stability back to transatlantic relations. The EU and US will seek to clinch a non-legally binding joint statement by Aug. 1 that will expand on some of the elements negotiated over the weekend, according to a senior EU official.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who initially cheered the deal as having “succeeded” in avoiding a trade conflict, seemed to sour on the accord. “The German economy will suffer significant damage from these tariffs,” he told reporters Monday. French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou also criticized the deal.

“Market reaction to the trade deal has grown more rational, especially amid the recent swings in rate cut expectations,” said Dilin Wu, a research strategist at Pepperstone Group Ltd. “Investors are now more focused on ‘hard data’ to validate the economic and policy outlook, rather than over-interpreting trade agreements.”

In Asia, the MSCI Asia-Pacific gauge dropped 0.8%, led by shares in Hong Kong.

Meanwhile, US and Chinese officials finished the first of two days of talks aimed at extending their tariff truce beyond a mid-August deadline and hashing out ways to maintain trade ties while safeguarding economic security.

The US will need more negotiations with India for an agreement, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said.

The key for markets this week is a rate decision by the Fed, while the Bank of Japan will also announce a policy decision.

Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues will begin a two-day meeting Tuesday to deliberate on rates at a time of immense political pressure, evolving trade policy, and economic cross-currents.

In a rare occurrence, policymakers will convene in the same week that the government issues reports on gross domestic product, employment and the Fed’s preferred price metrics. Forecasters anticipate the heavy dose of data will show economic activity rebounded in the second quarter.

“Clearly, the Fed has moved towards an approach of data dependency, so we are really moving from one data point to the next,” Marc Franklin, a senior portfolio manager for asset allocation in Asia at Manulife Investment Management, said in a Bloomberg TV interview. The focus will be on the non-farm payrolls, he said. “That could be quite decisive for short-term policy decision making.”

Elsewhere in Asia, Trump said he had asked US officials to resume trade negotiations with Cambodia and Thailand after the countries agreed to halt fighting along a disputed border.

In Japan, an auction of two-year Japanese government bonds went without a hitch as the sale drew the strongest demand since October. Investors were attracted to bond yields that have approached the highest since 2008.

In commodities, oil fluctuated after President Donald Trump pushed for Russia to reach a swift truce with Ukraine or face potential economic penalties. Fidelity International said gold could hit $4,000 an ounce by the end of next year as the Fed lowers rates to cushion the US economy, the dollar drops, and central banks keep expanding holdings.

Corporate Highlights:

Barclays Plc is buying back a further £1 billion ($1.3 billion) worth of shares after its traders turned in a better-than-expected quarter.

AstraZeneca Plc reported better-than-expected sales and rising profit for the second quarter, spurred by its stable of cancer medicines.

Royal Philips NV increased its profitability outlook as the impact of the trade war was not as severe as it feared.

EssilorLuxottica SA posted better-than-expected revenue in the second quarter, as the world’s biggest eyewear maker showed strong gains in Europe

Chinese childcare-related stocks advance after the government rolled out a new subsidy program across the nation in an effort to boost the birth rate.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.4% as of 8:18 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.3%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.7%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.5%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3%

The euro fell 0.4% to $1.1537

The Japanese yen was little changed at 148.62 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1804 per dollar

The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.3331

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.7% to $118,865.5

Ether rose 1.5% to $3,844.35

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.41%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 2.70%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.67%

Commodities

Brent crude was little changed

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Winnie Hsu and Abhishek Vishnoi.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.