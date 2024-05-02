Exclusive-UBS weighs asset management overhaul to reduce costs, sources say

By Stefania Spezzati and Oliver Hirt

LONDON/ZURICH (Reuters) – UBS is weighing plans to cut several hundred million dollars of costs in its asset management division as the bank studies options for a business whose profit is under pressure, people with knowledge of the discussions told Reuters.

The initial focus of the review will be to bring down costs, the people said. One of them said the Swiss bank aims to cut at least $300 million in costs at the business, including by reducing Switzerland-based back-office staff who joined with Credit Suisse, the people said. The bank is also considering whether parts of the unit should be absorbed by its larger wealth management activities, the people added.

A representative for UBS declined to comment.

UBS has been integrating Credit Suisse since taking over the bank last year in a state-sponsored rescue.

Asset management businesses, which invest client money in a range of products, increasingly need scale to be able to compete and preserve profitability.

UBS’s asset management division contributed less than 7% to the bank’s total revenues in 2023 and is dwarfed by the bank’s wealth management division which makes more than half of the group’s total revenues.

Following the acquisition of Credit Suisse, invested assets in the asset management business grew to about $1.6 trillion from $1.1 trillion in 2022, UBS’s annual report shows.

But the business had net outflows of $12 billion in the fourth quarter, slowing its 2023 fundraising to half of the previous year, according to its annual accounts.

Underlying operating profit before tax at the asset management unit was 5% lower in 2023 compared with the previous year, with operating expenses surging by 35% to $2.1 billion over the course of last year.

Underlying figures exclude costs related to the integration of Credit Suisse.

The review comes after the bank named UBS veteran Aleksandar Ivanovic to oversee asset management in late January, replacing Suni Harford who left after running the business for about five years.

The bank said on February 6 that UBS is “not immune to structural issues facing the asset management industry” and it aims to get to a cost-to-income-ratio, a measure of costs as proportion of income, below 70% at the business by the end of 2026. It was at 80.2% at the end of 2023, based on the bank’s financial statements.

UBS said the realisation of cost benefits were a “critical component” of its plan, and that it aims to grow the business “while building on our strong partnership with global wealth management.”

UBS also said wealth and asset management should work closely especially for separately managed accounts which are large single accounts customised for clients.

Some UBS bankers believe that folding parts of asset management into wealth management could improve synergies as they often target similar clients, some of the people said.

Wealth management caters to ultra-rich clients who often have longstanding relationships with their banks. At UBS the unit is run by former Credit Suisse banker Iqbal Khan.