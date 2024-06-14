Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Finland suspects four Russian military planes violated its airspace

HELSINKI (Reuters) – The Finnish Border Guard said on Friday it suspects four Russian military planes violated the Nordic country’s airspace on June 10.

On Monday, Finland’s defence ministry said it suspected a Russian military plane of violating the airspace early on Monday for about two minutes.

“As the investigation progresses, it has become apparent that in addition to the one Russian plane reported earlier, there is also reason to suspect three other planes of territorial infringement,” the border guard agency said on Friday.

It said in a statement it suspected the four aircraft were two bombers and two fighter jets.

The previous confirmed territorial violation by Russian aircraft occurred in August 2022, according to the defence ministry.

