Swiss government wants to allow ‘forever chemicals’ in food products
According to a government proposal, meat, fish and eggs that exceed maximum levels for exposure to so-called forever chemicals (PFAS) can be blended into food products provided the final product is compliant. The temporary measure is aimed at supporting farms that need more time to achieve compliance.
The temporary measure would be valid for three years and consumers will be informed if the food product has been prepared by blending in animal ingredients exceeding maximum PFA levels. The governing Federal Council opened a consultation on this proposal on Wednesday that will invite comments from stakeholders until September 18.
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PFAS have been detected in many regions of Switzerland. These chemicals enter livestock via the environment and thus also the food chain, where they can pose a health risk to consumers. Therefore, maximum PFAS levels have been in place for meat, fish, and eggs since 2024. Farms that are unable to comply with the limits must take measures to reduce PFAS or reorganise their business.
In a motion, parliament demanded that farms be given more time to make these adjustments and that their livelihoods be guaranteed. In cases of hardship, the Federal Council wants to provide financial support to businesses contaminated with PFAS. It is planning a special law for this purpose. It intends to open the consultation process for this in March 2027.
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‘We must break the taboo that ‘forever chemicals’ are indispensable’
Adapted from German by AI/ac
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