The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News
Foreign Affairs

Swiss court rejects appeal to release funds linked to former Ukraine regime

Account freezes on Ukraine imposed by the Federal Council remain in place
Account freezes on Ukraine imposed by the Federal Council remain in place Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss court rejects appeal to release funds linked to former Ukraine regime
Listening: Swiss court rejects appeal to release funds linked to former Ukraine regime

Switzerland will continue to block the assets of individuals with political connections to former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych, after the Federal Supreme Court rejected three appeals.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The Federal Council ordered the measures in 2022 and 2023 based on laws regulating illicitly acquired assets of foreign Politically Exposed Persons.

This means that the assets cannot be withdrawn before a decision is made on their confiscation. This was stated by the Federal Supreme Court in the judgements published on Friday.

+ Why won’t Switzerland use frozen Russian assets to aid Ukraine?

The Federal Administrative Court dismissed appeals against the account freezes in 2024. The appellants were also unsuccessful before the Federal Supreme Court because the requirements for blocking were met.

In particular, it can be assumed that the Ukrainian authorities are not in a position to fulfil the requirements for mutual legal assistance proceedings in criminal matters in the cases under review.

More

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
32 Likes
53 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Patricia Islas

How does your country prepare for and respond to natural disasters?

Have you experienced natural disasters in your country of residence? How are these events predicted and responded to?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
2 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Dorian Burkhalter

Is there a future for the humanitarian sector? What should it look like?

With key donors cutting aid budgets, the humanitarian sector faces a crisis. What strategies can organisations adopt to navigate this challenge?

Join the discussion
12 Likes
13 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR