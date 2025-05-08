The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Switzerland says pushbacks at border by Germany are unlawful

Berne: systematic German rejections against the law
Swiss Justice Minister Beat Jans would like to meet with the new German interior minister to discuss border crossings. Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Switzerland says pushbacks at border by Germany are unlawful

Switzerland considers Germany's planned systematic pushbacks at the border to be contrary to existing law. Bern regrets that Berlin has taken these measures without first going through a consultation process.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The Swiss authorities are monitoring the consequences and considering possible action, the Federal Department of Justice and Police wrote on X on Wednesday. Bern expects that the cross-border movement of people and goods will not be hindered by the pushbacks.

+ More than 400,000 cross-border commuters now work in Switzerland

“Citizens of both countries must be able to continue to cross the border freely on their way to work,” the department said. Swiss Justice Minister Beat Jans has proposed a meeting at the ministerial level, but has not yet received a response.

Germany’s new interior minister, Alexander Dobrindt, wants to curb illegal immigration by increasing the number of police officers at Germany’s land borders and tightening the rules. A few hours after taking office, Dobrindt announced that in future asylum-seekers could also be turned back at the border.

Translated from Italian with DeepL/gw

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

