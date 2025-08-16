Vice-president of German parliament in favour of Switzerland joining EU

"If our Swiss friends want to move closer to the European Union in these new times, Germany should actively support this," said Nouripour. Keystone-SDA

The vice-president of the German parliament, or Bundestag, says his country should support closer ties between Switzerland and the European Union against the backdrop of the customs conflict with the United States. Omid Nouripour even spoke of a possible 'turbo accession' to the EU for Switzerland.

Keystone-SDA

“The German government should offer Switzerland the opportunity to deepen cooperation quickly, right up to Switzerland’s turbo membership of the EU,” the Green politician told the German news agency DPA.

Nouripour added: “If our Swiss friends want to move closer to the European Union in these new times, Germany should actively support this.”

Smaller states vulnerable

“For centuries, the Swiss have cultivated a tradition of strict neutrality,” said Nouripour. “However, the recent customs dispute with [US President] Donald Trump painfully shows how vulnerable smaller states are when they are left to their own devices. Politically neutral, economically global: that is no longer possible in the new age.” It is not possible, he said, in a world in which reliable rules are increasingly threatened by the law of the jungle.

“Switzerland may be rich, but it is also at the mercy of the arbitrary play of the big players. The EU may not be the best choice from a Swiss perspective, but it is far more reliable,” said the German parliamentarian. Switzerland would undoubtedly be a gain for the EU, but the EU also has a lot to offer Switzerland in times of necessary cohesion, he added.

Social Democrat also open

Markus Töns, a European policy spokesperson for the Social Democratic SPD parliamentary group in the Bundestag, had previously expressed his openness to Switzerland becoming the 28th member of the European Union. “If Switzerland applies to join the EU, it would be very welcome,” Mr Töns told Der Spiegel.

Closer cooperation with the EU

Trump has imposed a 39% tariff on imports from Switzerland, which has been in force since August 7. A tariff of 15% applies to most products from the EU. In response to the US tariffs, Switzerland has called for greater cooperation with the EU, among other things. However, accession to the EU is not on the cards. Instead, the treaty package with the EU is being debated.

In a recent interview, Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis emphasised the need for agreements with the EU. This should secure trade and guarantee stability, said Cassis in an interview with Le Temps on Saturday. He also said that relations with the US remain important, but that Switzerland has no friends, only interests.

