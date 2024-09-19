Swiss foreign ministry expresses concern after explosions in Lebanon

FDFA expresses concern after explosions in Lebanon Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs has expressed its deep concern following the explosions in Lebanon on Tuesday.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other languages: 2 Deutsch de EDA zeigt sich besorgt nach Explosionen im Libanon Original Read more: EDA zeigt sich besorgt nach Explosionen im Libanon

Русский ru МИД Швейцарии обеспокоен серией взрывов в Ливане Read more: МИД Швейцарии обеспокоен серией взрывов в Ливане

In a post on social media platform X, it called on all parties to exercise the utmost restraint in order to prevent a major regional escalation.

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

There is a risk that the explosions could further undermine the stability and security of the country and the region, the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) wrote on Wednesday. International law must be respected and the civilian population must be protected at all times.

According to the Federal Statistical Office, 985 Swiss nationals were living in Lebanon in 2023. On its website, the FDFA advises against traveling to Lebanon and recommends that Swiss nationals leave the country by their own means if this appears possible and safe.

Adapted from German by DeepL/ac

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.