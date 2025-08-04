The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News
Foreign Affairs

Calls mount in Switzerland for review of F-35 jet purchase

FDP foreign affairs politician Portmann wants review of F-35 procurement
FDP foreign affairs politician Portmann wants review of F-35 procurement Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Calls mount in Switzerland for review of F-35 jet purchase
Listening: Calls mount in Switzerland for review of F-35 jet purchase

Swiss politician Hans-Peter Portmann has called for a review of the procurement of F-35 fighter jets from the US. To this end, he has submitted a motion to the Swiss House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Portmann confirmed to the Keystone-SDA news agency a corresponding report from Saturday on the Blick online newspaper. According to Portmann, the F-35 fighter jets have now become a political business again. In the current situation, it is not possible to simply carry on as if nothing had happened. A day earlier, the US decision to impose a 39% tariff on imports from Switzerland had become known.

“Either we accept a loss and break off the contract – or we only purchase what we have already paid for, stop the next delivery instalments from the US and fill our defence gaps with procurements from Europe,” Portmann is quoted as saying by Blick online.

More

He has instructed the federal government to submit a topic proposal to the upcoming meeting of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the House regarding the open arms deals with the US, Portmann wrote to Keystone-SDA on request. The aim is to explain whether the defence gaps can be closed in a timely manner by procuring European systems if the orders are partially or fully suspended.

In June, it became known that the US and Switzerland had a different understanding of the fixed price for the 36 fighter aircraft to be procured. Because the US is talking about a “misunderstanding”, the purchase price alone could result in additional costs of $650 million to $1.3 billion (CHF607 million to CHF1 billion). The popular vote in favour of new fighter jets was extremely close in September 2020 with 50.1%.

What is your opinion? Join the debate:

External Content

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

Swiss Abroad: How do you celebrate Swiss National Day where you live?

Do you have any special traditions for Switzerland’s birthday? Let us know where you live and how you usually celebrate.

Join the discussion
2 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Céline Stegmüller

Do you have Swiss ancestors? Are you planning to visit where they lived in Switzerland?

We’d love to hear more about your genealogical research.

Join the discussion
27 Likes
43 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

Has your continent reached its peak or is there still potential for economic growth?

Some regions of the world are on an upward trajectory with the promise of a steadily improving future. Where do you live? And in which direction is your region or continent developing?

Join the discussion
4 Likes
3 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR