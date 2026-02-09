Sanctioned former Swiss intelligence officer granted humanitarian waiver

Jacques Baud, a former officer at the Swiss Federal Intelligence Service, is accused of serving pro-Russian propaganda. He is appealing the charge. Keystone-SDA

Brussels has granted a humanitarian exemption to Jacques Baud, a former Swiss colonel who has been sanctioned by the European Union for promoting conspiracy narratives and false claims about the war in Ukraine.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Italiano it Da Bruxelles deroga umanitaria per Jacques Baud Original Read more: Da Bruxelles deroga umanitaria per Jacques Baud

Baud confirmed the development, initially published by the French website L’Impertinent, to the Keystone-ATS news agency on Sunday.

“With this humanitarian exemption, I have the right to access my bank account for essential needs,” said the former Swiss intelligence officer.

The request was submitted by his lawyers and he was notified of the Belgian Ministry of Finance’s decision on Saturday. Baud added that he did not know what steps, if any, had been taken by Bern towards the EU.

The former Swiss colonel was sanctioned by the EU on December 15 for his pro-Russian positions and statements as a “strategic analyst” and guest on various TV and radio programmes. Baud, who has been in Brussels for almost two months, has accused Kyiv of provoking the invasion by Russia in order to join NATO.

However, the European Commission rejects the accusation of violation of freedom of expression. By manipulating information and exerting influence, Baud contributes to undermining or even threatening the stability and security of Ukraine, Brussels claims.

The sanctions decided in mid-December against the former Swiss intelligence officer and eleven other individuals involve the freezing of assets. In addition, EU citizens and companies are prohibited from making funds available, allowing financial activities or granting economic resources.

Adapted from Italian by AI/sb

