Swiss man who died in Iranian prison had photographed military site

Swiss man found dead in Iranian prison
Swiss man found dead in Iranian prison Keystone-SDA
Swiss man who died in Iranian prison had photographed military site
Listening: Swiss man who died in Iranian prison had photographed military site

The Iranian judiciary announced on Wednesday that a Swiss national who died on January 9 in an Iranian prison had been detained for photographing a restricted military site.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

He was also accused of collaborating with hostile governments.

In early January, Iran reported the suicide of a man accused of espionage who was held in Semnan prison, east of Tehran. “He entered Iran as a tourist in Mehr (September-October) with a private car loaded with various equipment,” said Iranian justice spokesman Asghar Jahangir at his weekly press conference.

+Body of Swiss man transported from Iranian prison to Tehran

Jahangir did not disclose the man’s identity but confirmed he was “born in Namibia” and “held Swiss nationality”. He added that “the man was accused of photographing restricted military areas and collaborating with hostile governments, and was then arrested.”

