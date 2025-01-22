Swiss man who died in Iranian prison had photographed military site

Swiss man found dead in Iranian prison Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The Iranian judiciary announced on Wednesday that a Swiss national who died on January 9 in an Iranian prison had been detained for photographing a restricted military site.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

He was also accused of collaborating with hostile governments.

In early January, Iran reported the suicide of a man accused of espionage who was held in Semnan prison, east of Tehran. “He entered Iran as a tourist in Mehr (September-October) with a private car loaded with various equipment,” said Iranian justice spokesman Asghar Jahangir at his weekly press conference.

+Body of Swiss man transported from Iranian prison to Tehran

Jahangir did not disclose the man’s identity but confirmed he was “born in Namibia” and “held Swiss nationality”. He added that “the man was accused of photographing restricted military areas and collaborating with hostile governments, and was then arrested.”

Translated from French with DeepL/sp

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.