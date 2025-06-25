Switzerland and the EU sign declaration on transitional arrangements

Joint Swiss-EU declaration on transitional arrangements Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis and European Commissioner Maros Sefcovic have set out the terms of cooperation between Switzerland and the EU for the period until the desired entry into force of the package of bilateral agreements. They signed a joint declaration to this effect.

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Déclaration commune Suisse-UE pour régler le régime transitoire Original Read more: Déclaration commune Suisse-UE pour régler le régime transitoire

The result of the negotiations between Bern and Brussels is a “win-win” situation for both parties, Cassis emphasised to the press at the European Commission’s headquarters in Brussels on Tuesday. The three-page document signed on Tuesday should form a constructive basis for the next steps.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

For his part, Sefcovic spoke of “another important step forward”. For the European Trade Commissioner, it is important to take one step towards the other and not to lose focus, particularly in these times of economic and geopolitical challenges.

Seven areas

The declaration aims to improve cooperation in seven areas. Cassis cited research, electricity, health, transport, financial dialogue and the recognition of conformity assessments (MRAs). The aim of the last point is for both parties to support the successful conclusion of the ratification process while consolidating their bilateral relations.

On the research front, the two partners plan to sign an agreement in November this year. This text should have retroactive effect to January 1, 2025 and allow Swiss researchers access to calls for tenders under the Horizon Europe and Euratom scientific research programmes.

Bern and Brussels will have to regulate their collaboration to ensure the safe and faultless operation of electricity networks. In the field of health, Switzerland should be able to participate at a technical level in EU instruments.

In the area of land transport, the transitional measures have been extended to 2025, in order to maintain fluid rail traffic between Switzerland and the EU.

The agreement on MRAs, an important area for the Swiss export industry, will only be updated once the entire package has entered into force. Cassis pointed out that not all the problems could be resolved during the transitional phase.

The joint declaration sets out the terms of cooperation between Switzerland and the European Union for the period from December 20, 2024 until the entry into force of the Switzerland-EU package. The transitional measures have no expiry date, said Sefcovic.

Adapted from French by DeepL/ac

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch