Parmelin meets Swiss businesses in US as IMF predicts 0.9% growth for Switzerland

On Tuesday, Economics Minister Guy Parmelin met with Swiss business leaders in Washington during the IMF and World Bank’s spring meeting. The IMF also announced it expects Switzerland’s GDP to grow by 0.9% this year.

They took the chance to discuss the latest economic trends and their implications, Parmelin wrote on X.

He also met with “Young Leaders” from the American Swiss Foundation to discuss “the strength and future of our transatlantic partnership,” he posted on X on Tuesday evening. The organisation, which connects executives from the United States and Switzerland, aims to promote shared values like freedom, the rule of law and free enterprise, according to its website.

Parmelin then visited a Swiss SME that specialises in optimising workstations for control and trading rooms. “An impressive example of Swiss innovation that’s making an impact here in the US,” he said.

Parmelin and Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter are attending the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank Group meetings in Washington from April 23 to April 25. They will hold bilateral talks with the US on tariffs. Swiss ambassador Gabriel Lüchinger, appointed special envoy for US relations on April 9, is also on the trip.

Switzerland’s GDP to grow by 0.9%, says IMF

In response to US President Donald Trump’s aggressive customs policy, the IMF is predicting a slowdown in global growth and has adjusted its forecasts for Switzerland. The IMF now expects Switzerland’s gross domestic product (GDP) to grow by 0.9% this year, it announced on Tuesday.

Trump announced surcharges of over 30% on Swiss imports from April 9, but suspended them for 90 days. However, a flat-rate customs duty of 10% on imports into the US from nearly all countries remains in effect.

