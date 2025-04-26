Pope funeral “intense and moving”: Swiss president

Swiss president Karin Keller-Sutter has described the funeral ceremony for the deceased Pope as "intense and moving".

At the funeral service on Saturday in the Vatican, she met United States President Donald Trump, among others.

“I was impressed by how many faithful were on the streets and in St Peter’s Square. Switzerland is commemorating a life in the service of others with the whole world,” said Keller-Sutter at a media conference after the funeral of Pope Francis.

On the sidelines of the ceremony, the President of the Swiss Confederation spoke briefly with US President Donald Trump, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, French President Emmanuel Macron and his Argentinian counterpart Javier Milei.

“I spoke to President Trump on the phone just recently and the conversation was very friendly,” explained Keller-Sutter.

