Protection requests from young male Ukrainians rise in Switzerland

More young men from Ukraine are applying for protection in Switzerland. Keystone-SDA/Ukrainian 24Th Mechanized Brigade

Since the beginning of September, applications for temporary protection status S from 18 to 22-year-old Ukrainians have risen sharply in Switzerland. Around 1,000 Ukrainians in this age group have submitted an application. This is probably due to the lifting of an exit ban by Ukraine.

Keystone-SDA

The SonntagsZeitung analysed corresponding data from the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM). As the SEM confirmed at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency, a few days after the new exit regulations for 18 to 22-year-old men came into force in August, applications for protection from these people increased across Europe. Switzerland is also affected.

The number of these applications increased significantly from the beginning of September. While there were only 3 applications at the end of August (week 35), the number rose in the following weeks to 33, 77 and then steadily to a (provisional) high of 185 in mid-October. At that time, a third of all applications were submitted by 18 to 22-year-old Ukrainians.

According to the SEM, the increase in applications for S protection status registered in Switzerland from September is mainly due to an increase in applications from people in this group. These currently account for around 30% of all S applications.

However, according to the SEM, there have been signs of stabilisation in recent weeks. With reference to a declining number of entries into the federal asylum centres and a declining number of applications, the SEM notes that “for a few days now” there have been increasing signs that the peak of S applications from people from this group has passed.

According to the SEM, it is not possible to make a general statement on the reasons for this. However, it can be stated that these men in Ukraine are not about to be drafted into the army, as the mobilisation age in Ukraine is currently 25.

More Swiss Politics Swiss government updates S status rules for Ukrainian refugees This content was published on Switzerland updates S status rules for Ukrainian refugees, with new regional distinctions. Read more: Swiss government updates S status rules for Ukrainian refugees

According to the SonntagsZeitung, around 100,000 Ukrainians in the age group (18 to 22 years) have crossed the border into Poland in the last two months. In Germany, the number of new arrivals per month has risen to 1,800, according to the Ministry of the Interior. The SEM did not wish to comment on the situation in other countries.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

