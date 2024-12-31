Russian ambassador praises Swiss openness for dialogue

Despite the tense relations between Switzerland and Russia, Sergei Garmonin emphasised that communication with Swiss authorities had remained open. In many other countries, political dialogue had been “completely restricted and frozen”, he said in an interview published on the social media platform X.
Overall, however, Garmonin said relations with Switzerland were “difficult”. There had been a “significant reduction in bilateral cooperation by Bern”, he added.
Relations between Bern and Moscow deteriorated after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and the subsequent war. Bern has adopted Western sanctions against Russia and organised a peace summit together with Ukraine at the Bürgenstock resort in canton Nidwalden last summer. Russia, which was not invited, publicly questioned Switzerland’s traditional neutrality stance.
Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis spoke to his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on the phone in mid-December. Lavrov explained Russia’s position on resolving the situation in Ukraine. Switzerland’s chairmanship of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) in 2026 was also discussed.
Translated from German by DeepL/dos
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Workplace Switzerland
What lies ahead for Switzerland: an economic outlook for 2025
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.