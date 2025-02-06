Debate Foreign Affairs Should nations spend more on foreign aid or are cutbacks justified? Hosted by: Kaoru Uda Other languages: 3 EN original Deutsch de Sollten Staaten mehr für Entwicklungshilfe ausgeben oder sind Kürzungen gerechtfertigt? Read more: Sollten Staaten mehr für Entwicklungshilfe ausgeben oder sind Kürzungen gerechtfertigt? Français fr Les États doivent-ils dépenser plus pour l’aide au développement ou les coupes sont-elles justifiées? Read more: Les États doivent-ils dépenser plus pour l’aide au développement ou les coupes sont-elles justifiées? 日本語 ja 国は対外開発援助にもっと資金を投じるべき？それとも削減は正しい？ Read more: 国は対外開発援助にもっと資金を投じるべき？それとも削減は正しい？ Many countries are cutting back on foreign aid and Switzerland is among them. Do you think it is justified? Is this topic being debated in your country of residence? Let us know! More How Switzerland is managing foreign aid at a time of global upheaval Switzerland, like other rich nations, is grappling with a shrinking foreign aid budget, as the war in Ukraine forces a reset in its priorities. Read more: How Switzerland is managing foreign aid at a time of global upheaval Join the conversation! Contributions must adhere to our guidelines. If you have questions or wish to suggest other ideas for debates, please, get in touch! Please sign in to submit and like comments. Cancel
Join the conversation!