Should nations spend more on foreign aid or are cutbacks justified?

Many countries are cutting back on foreign aid and Switzerland is among them. Do you think it is justified? Is this topic being debated in your country of residence? Let us know!

More How Switzerland is managing foreign aid at a time of global upheaval Switzerland, like other rich nations, is grappling with a shrinking foreign aid budget, as the war in Ukraine forces a reset in its priorities. Read more: How Switzerland is managing foreign aid at a time of global upheaval