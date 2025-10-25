The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss People’s Party president Dettling urges rejection of EU agreements

SVP President Dettling swears party in to say no to EU treaties Keystone-SDA
Swiss People’s Party president and parliamentarian Marcel Dettling on Saturday urged his party to reject Switzerland’s bilateral treaty updates with the European Union, saying they undermine the country’s independence.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The pact has nothing to do with bilateral agreements, emphasised Dettling. Bilateral agreements are negotiated between partners on an equal footing, but this is by no means the case, said the party president at the delegates’ meeting in Wimmis, canton Bern.

+ Swiss cantons back EU treaty package

Only the other party could lay down new rules at any time, which Switzerland would then have to adopt. Otherwise there would be a threat of equalisation payments. Dettling spoke of an “EU submission treaty”.

Switzerland would have to submit to foreign judges and “pay billions of francs in tribute to Brussels”. Dettling also criticised the fact that the Federal Council (executive body) does not want there to be a mandatory referendum with a majority of the cantons.

“We will fight this EU submission treaty,” announced Dettling.

Translated from German by DeepL/ds

