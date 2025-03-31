Swiss and French armies train together

Swiss and French armies train together Keystone-SDA

French and Swiss armoured and artillery units will train together in Switzerland between March and November. The aim is to strengthen the defence capabilities of the Swiss army.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Schweizer und französische Armee trainieren gemeinsam Original Read more: Schweizer und französische Armee trainieren gemeinsam

The Swiss armed forces are training in accordance with international standards in order to ensure a smooth exchange of information and networked command and control if necessary, according to a statement issued by the Federal Administration’s Defence Group on Monday.

In this way, the Swiss Armed Forces remain organisationally and structurally flexible for international cooperation in the event of a conflict while maintaining neutrality.

Members of the French Armed Forces arrived at the Geneva military training centre at the end of March 2025. In May, the Swiss Armed Forces trained in joint firing with two French units at the Hinterrhein firing range in Graubünden and Wichlen in the canton of Glarus. Exercises will follow in October and November on the Hinterrhein firing range and in November on the Simplon.

According to the Swiss Armed Forces, this cooperation is based on the 2021 agreement on bilateral cooperation in the field of military training.

