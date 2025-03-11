Swiss customs intercepted over 200 tonnes of smuggled meat in 2024
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Swiss customs intercepted over 200 tonnes of smuggled meat in 2024
The Federal Office for Customs and Border Security intercepted around 208 tonnes of smuggled meat at border crossings in 2024. Most of this was smuggled into Switzerland on a commercial basis, i.e. in an organised and coordinated manner.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Deutsch
de
Schweizer Zoll ermittelt über 200 Tonnen geschmuggeltes Fleisch
Original
The smuggling often took place in smaller consignments that were brought into Switzerland in private vehicles or small vans – sometimes unrefrigerated, as reported by the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security (FOCBS) on Tuesday.
The smugglers attempted to transport cheap meat products produced abroad into Switzerland without paying customs duties and import taxes and to sell them locally at Swiss prices. This can have both health and economic consequences.
Over the last three years, more than 500 tonnes of meat have been smuggled into Switzerland. Serious offences can be punished with heavy fines and prison sentences. Foreign offenders can be expelled from the country.
In 2024, the FOCBS collected a total of around CHF23.7 billion ($27 billion), which roughly corresponds to the revenue from the previous year. With this revenue from various taxes and duties, including VAT and mineral oil tax, the FOCBS contributes around a third of total federal revenue.
Translated from German by DeepL/jdp
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Swiss food giant Nestlé to invest millions in Nescafé in Spain
This content was published on
The Swiss multinational is to invest €15 million (CHF14.3 million) in its Nescafé factory, which produces instant coffee and Nescafé Dolce Gusto capsules, in Girona near Barcelona.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.