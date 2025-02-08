Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Foreign Affairs

Swiss foreign minister pushes for free trade deal in Latin America

two diplomats, a man and a woman
Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, right, with his Bolivian counterpart Celinda Sosa. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss foreign minister pushes for free trade deal in Latin America
Listening: Swiss foreign minister pushes for free trade deal in Latin America

During a five-day trip to Brazil, Bolivia and Paraguay this week, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis tried to push forward negotiations on a free trade agreement between Mercosur and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).

This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Ideally, the agreement should be finalised before the end of this six-month period, before being signed in the second half of the year, foreign ministry spokesman Nicolas Bideau told the Keyston-SDA news agency after the trip.

The negotiations between EFTA countries – Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein – and Mercosur, the free trade area encompassing Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay and Paraguay, have been dragging on for years. Making progress was therefore the main focus of the trip, the foreign ministry wrote on Saturday. Switzerland would benefit from savings of up to CHF180 million ($198 million) as a result of the agreement, which would exempt exports from high customs duties.

The talks took place at a time when such agreements with countries in Latin America are in high demand. Since taking office, US President Donald Trump has been exerting pressure to pre-empt China in this regard.

More

Swiss fan Milei

Argentina’s President Javier Milei said at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos in January that he was prepared to leave Mercosur if this proved necessary to conclude a free trade agreement with the US. However, many Argentinian firms are closely networked with the Brazilian economy in particular.

After his appearance at WEF, Milei also met with Swiss Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter, who currently holds the rotating Swiss presidency. She advised him to finalise negotiations soon, Keller-Sutter told journalists after the meeting.

Milei assured her that the work was progressing well. He also told her he had “great sympathy for Switzerland”.

Translated from German by DeepL/dos

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Coming soon Lost Cells A podcast uncovering the human stories behind private stem cell banking's promises and failures. Get notified

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

How important are Swiss-EU bilateral agreements for Swiss nationals living abroad?

What are the pros and cons of the new agreement between Bern and Brussels? How might it affect your life?

Join the discussion
63 Likes
21 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
61 Likes
114 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

Should the Swiss economy be adapted to the planet’s ecological limits?

What are your thoughts on the "environmental responsibility initiative" that will be decided on February 9, 2025.

Join the discussion
139 Likes
58 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

DRC: UN fact-finding mission launched in Geneva

More

DRC: UN fact-finding mission launched in Geneva

This content was published on The UN Human Rights Council approved the launch of this mechanism in Geneva on Friday, to be followed by an International Commission of Inquiry.

Read more: DRC: UN fact-finding mission launched in Geneva
Three HEKS employees killed in the Democratic Republic of Congo

More

Three employees of Swiss aid organisation killed in DRC

This content was published on Three employees of the Swiss Protestant Reformed Church (Heks) have been killed in an attack in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). They were on a humanitarian mission in the crisis region.

Read more: Three employees of Swiss aid organisation killed in DRC

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR