Swiss president condemns Russian aggression and calls for peace in Ukraine

Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter is one of many European leaders who has made clear on social media that they stand by Kyiv. Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter has reaffirmed Switzerland's commitment to a "just and lasting" peace in Ukraine, while condemning Russian aggression. This follows a White House meeting on Friday between US President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky that ended in disaster, prompting an outpouring of reaction from across the globe.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Ukraine: la présidente de la Confédération s’engage pour la paix Original Read more: Ukraine: la présidente de la Confédération s’engage pour la paix

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Switzerland remains “firmly committed to supporting a just and lasting peace, while condemning Russia’s aggression against a sovereign state”, Keller-Sutter said in a brief statement on the platform X.

European leaders lined up to show solidarity with Zelensky and Ukraine on Friday, after he came under attack from Trump and Vice President JD Vance in a stunning White House confrontation.

More

More US-Russia talks on Ukraine: peace or appeasement? This content was published on Trump is in talks with Putin about war negotiations, but is a genuine peace deal possible without Ukraine? Read more: US-Russia talks on Ukraine: peace or appeasement?

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote to Zelensky on X: “Your dignity honours the courage of the Ukrainian people.”

EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas also wrote X that it has become clear “that the free world needs a new leader. It is up to us Europeans to take up this challenge”.

More

More Swiss president reiterates country’s support for Ukraine This content was published on President of the Swiss Confederation Karin Keller-Sutter reaffirmed Switzerland’s support for Ukraine on Monday at a summit in Kiev to mark the third anniversary of the war. The objective remains a just and lasting peace, she said. Read more: Swiss president reiterates country’s support for Ukraine

Translated from French by DeepL/sb

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.