Swiss president condemns Russian aggression and calls for peace in Ukraine

Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter is one of many European leaders who has made clear on social media that they stand by Kyiv. Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter has reaffirmed Switzerland's commitment to a "just and lasting" peace in Ukraine, while condemning Russian aggression. This follows a White House meeting on Friday between US President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky that ended in disaster, prompting an outpouring of reaction from across the globe.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Switzerland remains “firmly committed to supporting a just and lasting peace, while condemning Russia’s aggression against a sovereign state”, Keller-Sutter said in a brief statement on the platform X.

European leaders lined up to show solidarity with Zelensky and Ukraine on Friday, after he came under attack from Trump and Vice President JD Vance in a stunning White House confrontation.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote to Zelensky on X: “Your dignity honours the courage of the Ukrainian people.”

EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas also wrote X that it has become clear “that the free world needs a new leader. It is up to us Europeans to take up this challenge”.

Translated from French by DeepL/sb

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

