Switzerland and India sign memorandum on mobility

The countries agreed to cooperate in three areas to advance transport systems.

On Wednesday, Switzerland and India signed a memorandum of understanding on mobility systems. The agreement is intended to facilitate access for Swiss companies to major Indian transport infrastructure projects.

The Swiss government approved the agreement on October 8, according to a press release. The agreement aims to promote and strengthen cooperation in the field of sustainable infrastructure, with a particular focus on the development of transport and mobility systems.

The agreement provides for the participation of economic, research and administrative circles in both countries. Three areas will be prioritised: public-private partnerships, recognition of the role of general contractors in the implementation of major infrastructure projects, and the exchange of knowledge and experience.

Economic associations such as Swissrail, Swissmem and suiss.ing have already expressed their interest in strengthening cooperation with India, notes the government. It also points out that the free trade agreement signed in 2024 between the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) and India, which came into force at the beginning of October, creates new opportunities.

The memorandum of understanding has yet to be officially signed by the ministers of both countries. It is not legally binding and does not create any financial commitments for the parties, the government says.

