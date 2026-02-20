Switzerland and Italy strengthen Crans-Montana cooperation
Swiss and Italian public prosecutors will work together more closely following the New Year's Eve fire disaster in Crans-Montana.
+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
Closer cooperation was agreed during ameeting between the two countries on Thursday.
In concrete terms, this means that foreign investigators will now be allowed to be present at regular intervals during mutual legal assistance proceedings in the other country, according to a press release. This already applies to the evaluation of evidence collected to date.
+ Crans-Montana tragedy highlights limits of Swiss federal system
The increased cooperation means, for example, better access to files, said Ingrid Ryser, head of media at the Federal Office of Justice. Only time will tell whether there will be a joint investigation team.
+ Italian ambassador to Switzerland staying put in Rome
Whether the Italian authorities are satisfied with this step initially remained open. “That will be decided by Italy,” Ryser replied when asked whether the Italian ambassador would now be ordered back to Bern after being recalled to Rome.
More
Translated from German with AI/mga
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.