Switzerland condemns rocket attack on Golan Heights sports pitch

Mourners carry the coffins of some of the 12 children and teens killed in a rocket strike at a football pitch in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, Sunday, July 28, 2024. Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The Swiss foreign ministry has condemned a rocket attack on a football pitch in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, which resulted in the deaths of twelve children and young people.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA

In a statement posted on the social media platform X, the Swiss foreign ministry urged all parties involved in the conflict to exercise the utmost restraint and work towards de-escalation, emphasising that attacks on civilians are prohibited under international law.

External Content #ProcheOrientExternal link | La 🇨🇭condamne l'attaque contre une aire de jeux à Majdal Shams. Les attaques contre les civils sont interdites par le droit international humanitaire (#DIHExternal link). Trop de civils ont perdu la vie dans la région depuis le 7 octobre. Nous exhortons toutes les parties à… — EDA – DFAE (@EDA_DFAE) July 28, 2024 External link

The attack on Saturday evening has heightened international fears of increased violence. United Nations representatives, as well as officials from the United States and the European Union, also condemned the incident and called for restraint from all parties involved.

+Sign up to get the most important news from Switzerland directly in your inbox

The situation between Israel and the Lebanese Shiite militia Hezbollah is tense, with both sides teetering on the brink of open conflict. Israel has blamed Hezbollah for the attack and reported targeting several of the militia’s positions in Lebanon in retaliation.

+Explainer: Switzerland and the recognition of Palestine

The victims, aged between ten and twenty, were killed when the rocket struck the football pitch in the village of Majdal Shams. Hezbollah has denied involvement, but Israel claims that forensic evidence links the attack to an Iranian missile type used exclusively by Hezbollah.

Adapted from French by DeepL/amva

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.