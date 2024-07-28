Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Foreign affairs

Switzerland condemns rocket attack on Golan Heights sports pitch

Mourners carry the coffins of some of the 12 children and teens killed in a rocket strike at a football pitch in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, Sunday, July 28, 2024.
Mourners carry the coffins of some of the 12 children and teens killed in a rocket strike at a football pitch in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, Sunday, July 28, 2024. Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Switzerland condemns rocket attack on Golan Heights sports pitch
Listening: Switzerland condemns rocket attack on Golan Heights sports pitch

The Swiss foreign ministry has condemned a rocket attack on a football pitch in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, which resulted in the deaths of twelve children and young people.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

In a statement posted on the social media platform X, the Swiss foreign ministry urged all parties involved in the conflict to exercise the utmost restraint and work towards de-escalation, emphasising that attacks on civilians are prohibited under international law.

External Content

The attack on Saturday evening has heightened international fears of increased violence. United Nations representatives, as well as officials from the United States and the European Union, also condemned the incident and called for restraint from all parties involved.

+Sign up to get the most important news from Switzerland directly in your inbox

The situation between Israel and the Lebanese Shiite militia Hezbollah is tense, with both sides teetering on the brink of open conflict. Israel has blamed Hezbollah for the attack and reported targeting several of the militia’s positions in Lebanon in retaliation.

+Explainer: Switzerland and the recognition of Palestine

The victims, aged between ten and twenty, were killed when the rocket struck the football pitch in the village of Majdal Shams. Hezbollah has denied involvement, but Israel claims that forensic evidence links the attack to an Iranian missile type used exclusively by Hezbollah.

Adapted from French by DeepL/amva

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
11 Likes
13 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
65 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

What are the ethical considerations in medically assisted reproduction?

Do you think the authorities should allow people diagnosed as infertile to have access to assisted reproductive technology?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

a man looking at 3 blue error screens and only 1 functional airline schedule list

More

Groundbreaking claims expected after Crowdstrike IT breakdown

This content was published on The claims for damages following the recent global IT breakdown of Crowdstrike are expected to be groundbreaking, according to Matthias Stürmer, a professor of digitalisation at Bern University of Applied Sciences.

Read more: Groundbreaking claims expected after Crowdstrike IT breakdown
Swiss landscape more beautiful this summer than it has been for a long time

More

Swiss landscape shines this summer

This content was published on According to the Swiss Foundation for Landscape Conservation, this summer is marked by an "unexpected splendour."

Read more: Swiss landscape shines this summer

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR