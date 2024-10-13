Switzerland deports two Afghan criminals to Afghanistan

They are “serious offenders” who present a threat to Switzerland’s internal security, SEM Deputy Director Vincenzo Mascioli told the newspaper. According to the report, the two Afghans received CHF500 ($583) in cash from the Swiss authorities to help them get started before their departure.
Further deportations are now to follow “as quickly as possible”, Mascioli was quoted as saying. According to the Sonntagsblick, 13 serious criminals from Afghanistan are still in Switzerland.
Translated from German by DeepL/ds
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
