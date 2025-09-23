Petition for recognition of Palestine handed over in Bern

Keystone-SDA

The petition "Switzerland must also recognise Palestine" with 13,750 signatures was handed over to the government and parliament in Bern.

The initiator of the petition handed over on Monday was the Zurich writer Thomas Meyer.

Meyer confirmed to Swiss news agency Keystone-SDA news agency that the signatures had been presented. He started the petition a year ago, when only a few hundred signatures were collected, he said. But at the second attempt, and unfortunately countless deaths later, it worked, he noted.

“We Jews had to wait a long time for our own state and shed a lot of blood in the process. For the same reasons, it is now time for the Palestinians to have their own state,” the Jewish author was quoted as saying in a press release.

Only through a two-state solution can the region find peace, the statement continues. The initiative urges Switzerland to take its humanitarian tradition seriously and recognise Palestine as a state.

